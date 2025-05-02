Libra’s dreams may come true on the first weekend of May

Horoscope for one zodiac sign. Collage: Novyny.LIVE

The first weekend of May brings with it a unique cosmic energy of awakening, hope, and transformation — especially for one lucky zodiac sign. According to astrologers, this period will open a window of opportunity that could change everything. Dreams that once seemed out of reach may suddenly feel within grasp. This is the Universe sending a signal: now is the time to act.

Which zodiac sign will experience this magical shift on May 3 and 4? Read the full astrological forecast from Novyny.LIVE.

Advertisement

One sign's wishes come true during the first weekend of May — here’s what to expect

This Saturday and Sunday, May 3–4, will bring inspiration, ease, and incredible luck to those born under the sign of Libra. You’ll have everything you need to turn your desires into reality.

Libra. Photo: freepik.com

Astrologers say this is the perfect time to pursue personal growth, launch creative projects, change jobs, or even move. Your natural charisma, balance, and ability to connect with others will place you in exactly the right place at the right time.

Between May 3 and 5, Libras will have a rare chance to take a leap forward. Now is the moment to act — submit those applications, send that message, make that call. Any decision made now will be supported by the Universe. Astrologers encourage you to follow your heart and trust your intuition.

Previously, we shared which zodiac sign will undergo radical changes in May 2025.

We also revealed which signs will find success in the coming month.