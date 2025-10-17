One zodiac sign is about to get extremely lucky this weekend | Horoscope

Horoscope for one zodiac sign. Collage Novyny.LIVE

The weekend of October 18-19 promises to be a gift from fate for one zodiac sign. The Moon in Virgo will create an energetic backdrop that favors practical decisions, precision, and successful actions. During this time, the universe opens a "window of opportunity", allowing desires to quickly materialize and random events to turn into real chances.

This weekend brings a lucky break for one zodiac sign

Astrologers believe that Virgos will be the luckiest this weekend, as they will be the Universe's favorites. The moon in your sign will add organization, practicality, and clarity of thought, creating ideal conditions for realizing your plans.

Virgo zodiac sign. Photo: freepik.com

On Saturday morning, October 18, astrologers advise Virgos to start the day in a calm atmosphere to enhance their luck. A cup of coffee, some fresh air, and a little planning for the day ahead will help balance your energies. Closer to lunch, they should act decisively, as the day is ideal for starting new businesses, traveling, dating, and financial initiatives. The evening is a good time to clearly define your priorities, notice important opportunities, and prepare for action.

On Sunday, October 19, the moon will be in Libra, providing a flow of positive energy. Additionally, Mercury will be in a favorable aspect with Mars, enhancing initiative, quick reactions, and accuracy in actions. The stars advise against staying home; luck will come to those who venture out. Even a spontaneous walk or short trip can open up new horizons. You may meet the right person, receive news that will alter your plans, or find a solution to a longstanding problem. Pay attention to your intuition and don't dismiss strange coincidences and signs — they're not accidental.

