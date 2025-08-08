Fateful Full Moon: who gets a cosmic message on August 9?

Horoscope for one astrological sign. Collage: Novyny.LIVE

The Full Moon, which will take place in Aquarius this Saturday, August 9, will be a powerful energy surge, highlighting the themes of freedom and creativity. At the same time, this period is a magical portal between the visible and invisible worlds, when intuition is sharpened, and the veil between reality and the future becomes thinner. It is at such moments that we are able to hear and see something more — a sign, a premonition. But only one astrological sign will receive a special message. It is to him that the Universe is ready to tell the secrets of the future.

Find out who exactly should be attentive to dreams, thoughts, signs, coincidences, and chance meetings on the Full Moon on August 9.

The astrological sign for which the Full Moon will bring an important message from the Universe

The Full Moon on August 9 will touch the innermost strings of the soul of those born under the sign of Pisces. You already live on the edge of worlds, but on this very night, something will turn upside down. You will suddenly feel that "something is wrong" with what you used to call normal. Familiar duties, people, places — everything will begin to slightly irritate or seem alien. It is the first bell.

On the night of August 8-9, you may see prophetic dreams that can answer questions that have been bothering you, or reveal the secrets of the future. But that's not all. Pisces can hear the same phrase from different people, catch random "coincidences" that are far from random. It is a code, an encrypted message, and your task is to decipher it.

Astrologers warn: do not make decisions automatically in the next 3-4 days. Everything that seems "small" to you may turn out to be key. From a meeting that you almost canceled to a letter that, for some reason, does not give rest.

What to do for Pisces on the Full Moon of August 9:

Do not ignore internal resistance. If something annoys you, it is a sign. Write down everything you dream on a Full Moon night. One image from a dream can be prophetic. Listen to your heart, not the voice of fear.

