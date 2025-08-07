This astrological sign will be the luckiest on August 9–10

Horoscope for one astrological sign. Collage: Novyny.LIVE

The warm August weekend is approaching, promising to energize you, bring pleasant surprises, and a fantastic mood. And for one of the representatives of the zodiac circle, they bring something more. It is on August 9 and 10 that this astrological sign will be waiting for bright meetings, monetary gifts, success in business, or happy coincidences that do not fit into logic. Luck will literally accompany him in everything.

Find out which of the astrological signs will be fantastically lucky this weekend, August 9-10, in the astrologers' forecast.

Astrological sign for which the stars predict crazy luck for the weekend

Life will sparkle with bright colors for those born under the fire sign of Leo. For you, August 9 and 10 are not just a weekend, but a real gift from the Universe.

The astrological sign of Leo. Photo: freepik.com

What exactly can the Leos expect this weekend?

The Full Moon in Aquarius, which will take place on August 9, will activate your relationship sector, so a romantic vibe will definitely be provided to you. Single Leos can count on new feelings and passion. And those who are in a couple will experience a new wave of emotions, like at the beginning of love. It is the ideal time to shine in the company, to establish the necessary connections. Your magnetism will be at its maximum.

It is also a great period for trips and travels, shopping, or creativity — you will be on a wave of inspiration. You can find yourself in the right place at the right time.

What do astrologers advise Leos?

This Saturday and Sunday, you can't sit at home — go where your heart takes you. Don't deny yourself the joys, and don't be afraid of new acquaintances.

If you've always wanted to try something new, it is the ideal moment. And the ideas that come to mind these days can be the beginning of something big.

