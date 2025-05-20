Which astrological sign should be careful about spending this week, on May 20-25, 2025

Horoscope for one astrological sign. Collage: Novyny.LIVE

As the last days of May approach, many of us are thinking about summer plans, wardrobe updates, travelling, or big purchases. However, one astrological sign needs to be especially careful about their spending between May 20 and 25. According to astrologers, this astrological sign is at risk of falling into a terrible financial trap.

Find out which of the astrological signs should carefully consider their budget, save money, and not spend too much in the astrological forecast of Novyny.LIVE.

The astrological sign that should keep an eye on spending

Those born under the sign of Virgo should seriously consider how and where their money is spent. From May 20 to 25, 2025, the energy of the planets can create a temptation to spend more than your budget allows.

According to astrologers, Virgos may have a strong desire to change something, from the interior of their apartment to a complete wardrobe makeover. But the stars hint that you should think twice before reaching for your wallet. Impulsive purchases during this period can be in vain, and the money spent can hurt your wallet.

Be especially careful about online orders, promotions, and discounts — this is where Virgos will be most tempted. Expenses that seem small can add up to a rather substantial sum.

Astrologers advise you to postpone major purchases until June, when the energy of financial decisions will be much more stable.

Be sure to keep records of all expenses, keep receipts, write down purchases in a notebook, limit impulsive financial decisions, and leave a "financial cushion" for unforeseen expenses. And remember, money loves a sensible approach and a cool head.

