October brings big wins to these zodiac signs — Tarot forecast

en
Publication time 1 October 2025 21:17
October Tarot forecast: 4 zodiac signs set for major victories
Tarot card reading. Photo: istockphoto.com

Tarot cards have already revealed the winners of October, pointing to paths of bold changes, new beginnings, and overcoming fears. Four zodiac signs will feel the push of universal energy toward success this month.

The story was reported by The Times of India.

Aries — The Fool

For Aries, October marks a fresh start. Wins await in areas where you’ve hesitated — work, relationships, or personal projects. Tarot advises: let go of past mistakes. Now is the time for bold moves that open new doors.

Which zodiac signs will October 2025 bring great victories for according to the Tarot — Aries
Aries. Collage: Novyny.LIVE

Scorpio — Death

Scorpios will face a turning point. The Death card shows an ending that clears the way for major achievements. Releasing the past may be difficult, but it will lead to growth and new victories. Success will come to those ready to act.

Which zodiac signs will October 2025 bring great victories for according to the Tarot — Scorpio
Scorpio. Collage: Novyny.LIVE

Capricorn — Wheel of Fortune

Capricorns are in for sudden shifts. The Wheel of Fortune promises progress where everything seemed stuck. Unexpected opportunities may appear — your task is to embrace them. Trust change and allow life to move you forward.

Which zodiac signs will October 2025 bring great victories for according to the Tarot — Capricorn
Capricorn. Collage: Novyny.LIVE

Aquarius — The Star

For Aquarians, October brings cosmic support. The Star points to achievements that strengthen confidence and renew hope. Dreams once thought impossible may become reality. This is your time to shine in both career and love.

Which zodiac signs will October 2025 bring great victories for according to the Tarot — Aquarius
Aquarius. Collage: Novyny.LIVE

horoscope October zodiac signs Tarot
Nataliya Goncharenko - Editor
Author
Nataliya Goncharenko
