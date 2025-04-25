New Moon on April 27, 2025 will reveal hidden talents for these 6 signs

Horoscope for the six signs of the zodiac. Collage: Novyny.LIVE

When the new moon rises, it’s as if the universe is gently nudging us toward fresh beginnings. This Sunday, April 27, the moon renews itself in the steadfast and optimistic sign of Taurus — bringing with it a wave of inspiration, determination, and the urge to build something new. According to astrologers, this lunar moment will be especially powerful for six zodiac signs, revealing hidden talents and unlocking unexpected abilities.

Find out which signs will feel the power of the new moon on April 27 in the accurate astrological forecast of Novyny.LIVE.

Six zodiac signs will discover new talents under the new moon on April 27

Taurus

The new moon will push those born under this sign into unexpected hobbies that they had never even thought of before. Perhaps it will be singing, needlework, or gardening that will grow into a true art. Astrologers remind us that sometimes what we underestimate can become our true gift.

Taurus. Photo: shutterstock.com

Cancer

For Cancer, April 27 will be the beginning of a new inner dialogue. Their natural talent for empathy and deep feelings may find an outlet in writing or psychology. The new moon may encourage Cancer to jot down their thoughts, start a journal, blog on social media, or even try their hand at short fiction. Astrologers say: Don't be surprised if you find yourself dreaming of your own book soon.

Cancer. Photo: shutterstock.com

Leo

The new moon in Taurus will reveal a new side of Leo: sensitive, inspired and extremely creative. Astrologers advise you not to hold back — music, poetry, painting — all this can become a new source of energy for you. And most interestingly, these talents will turn out to be not only a hobby, but also a potentially new area of development and profit.

Leo. Photo: shutterstock.com

Virgo

Rational and practical Virgos will surprise themselves. The new moon on April 27 will seem to add a new palette of bright colors to their lives. Representatives of this sign will feel the urge to draw, photograph and create visual images. Astrologers point out that a new talent can become a means of emotional release, a means of meditation, and even an additional source of income.

Virgo. Photo: shutterstock.com

Sagittarius

Sagittarius will discover a culinary spark during this new moon. The desire for novelty inherent in this sign will make you experiment with flavors and even think about a culinary blog. Do not hide such a talent from others.

Sagittarius. Photo: shutterstock.com

Aquarius

The uniqueness of Aquarius will manifest itself in an entirely new format. The new moon on April 27 will inspire them to experiment with technology, design or innovation. It is likely that during this time Aquarius will begin to create something out of the ordinary — a mobile app, electronic music, or a new interior for their room.

Aquarius. Photo: shutterstock.com

