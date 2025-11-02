Mercury retrograde in November 2025: the four zodiac signs in for the toughest lessons

Horoscope for four zodiac signs. Collage Novyny.LIVE

On November 9, Mercury will begin its retrograde movement in fiery Sagittarius, ushering in a period of confusion and emotional turmoil. On November 18, Mercury enters Scorpio, bringing deep transformations, jealousy, and truths that cannot be hidden. Until November 29, the universe will force everyone to reconsider their beliefs, understand themselves, and make a choice. However, astrologers warn that four zodiac signs will feel this cycle especially intensely.

Discover which four signs will face major tests — and how to stay grounded amid the cosmic confusion, according to Parade.

Advertisement

Chaos awaits these four zodiac signs

Gemini

Gemini, this time your celestial patron Mercury will not let you rest. Starting on November 9, it will be hard to maintain your usual rhythm. Everything around you may seem to slow down or lose its meaning. You may experience delays, misunderstandings, and technical failures at work. However, Mercury retrograde does not destroy; it purifies. Now is the time to be honest with yourself. Where are you wasting your energy? If something no longer yields results or brings you joy, it's time to rethink your priorities.

Virgo

As Mercury is your ruler, Virgos will feel its retrograde most acutely. Starting in early November, it may seem as if the world is losing its logic. Messages will be lost, agreements will be broken, and misunderstandings will abound. This is not a punishment, but rather a test of your flexibility. Mercury retrograde will force you to pay attention to the quality of your communication. You may be overanalyzing and not listening to your intuition. Don't try to control everything — sometimes chaos is necessary to see the truth. This period will teach you the most important lesson: sometimes, calmness and pausing are more productive than fussing.

Scorpio

Scorpios, the second half of November will be a real test for you. When Mercury enters your sign on the 18th, everything that has been hidden will begin to surface. You may experience emotional disappointments, jealousy, or the revelation of secrets. However, this period of turbulence is an opportunity to free yourself from illusions and emerge stronger. The universe will demand honesty — with yourself and with others. Reconsider your beliefs; don't be afraid to question even the unshakable. By the end of the retrograde period, you'll feel relieved as if a weight has been lifted.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius, Mercury retrograde will begin in your sign this time, meaning the universe will demand your honesty with yourself. Your ideals, faith, and life philosophy may be put to the test. Anything built on illusions will begin to crumble. But don't get upset too quickly — chaos will reveal the truth. This period will help you let go of old beliefs, find new guidelines, and understand what you really want. Pay attention to the signs of fate.

Read more:

Your November 2025 tarot reading — what awaits each zodiac sign

Mercury retrograde in November 2025 — here’s how to survive it