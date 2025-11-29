Luck horoscope for December 2025 — which days will be lucky for each zodiac sign

Horoscope for all zodiac signs. Collage: Novyny.LIVE

December 2025 will give every zodiac sign a special day that will open a portal of remarkable luck. As astrologers emphasize, on these dates events unfold incredibly easily, people receive the answers they need, a chance for a breakthrough, financial growth, or an internal reset. The Universe works subtly — it responds to intentions, actions, and the courage to move forward, especially at the end of the year, when old cycles close and new ones are ready to begin.

Novyny.LIVE, citing YourTango, shares the horoscope of lucky days in December 2025 for each zodiac sign.

Lucky days for each zodiac sign in December 2025

Aries

Lucky day: December 19

The New Moon gives Aries a chance to restart their goals and begin a new cycle of success. Luck works in matters of career, growth, major plans, and financial opportunities. December 19 is the perfect date to set your main goal for 2026 and to take the first step toward significant change.

Taurus

Lucky day: December 15

On this date, Mars will move into the earth sign of Capricorn, giving you the green light for decisive actions. This is a day to launch important processes and make decisions regarding work, finances, or development. Favorable energy will help lay the foundation for a successful 2026.

Gemini

Lucky day: December 10

Neptune’s direct motion activates the professional sphere and brings the breakthrough you have long awaited. This is a day to receive recognition, a new offer, or the results of years of work. Act confidently — luck will be on your side.

Cancer

Lucky day: December 10

Neptune gives Cancers long-awaited clarity and a chance to fulfill old dreams. This is a day when fate literally brings you the right coincidences, people, and opportunities. Luck works in matters of spiritual growth, travel, partnership, and future plans.

Leo

Lucky day: December 11

Mercury’s return to a fire sign gives Leos the opportunity to boldly express themselves. December 11 boosts creativity, communication, connections, and social activity. Important conversations, letters, contracts — everything will work in your favor.

Virgo

Lucky day: December 24

On this date, Venus enters Capricorn, activating financial flows and giving you a chance to receive profit, a gift, or a beneficial offer. This is one of the luckiest days of the month, when luck requires no effort — simply allow yourself to receive.

Libra

Lucky day: December 11

On this day Mercury will help Libra focus on their desires. It is a time when inner determination and intellect work in perfect harmony. The day is suitable for planning, important decisions, conversations, and starting a new project.

Scorpio

Lucky day: December 10

Neptune and Saturn activate the sphere of love, creativity, and personal dreams. Scorpios may receive a long-awaited result, emotional breakthrough, or a new chance in relationships. Your actions and intentions of the past years begin to bear fruit.

Sagittarius

Lucky day: December 19

The New Moon in your sign gives you a unique reset point. This is a day to clear your emotional field, close past situations, and let new opportunities in. An ideal time to form plans for 2026.

Capricorn

Lucky day: December 21

The beginning of Capricorn season launches a powerful cycle of success. This effect will be strengthened by five planets also in your sign. You can count on significant luck in finances, work, and personal matters. Be bold — the Universe supports all your decisions.

Aquarius

Lucky day: December 29

Juno in Capricorn will heighten intuition. You will literally "hear" the right path and instantly recognize the right people. Luck works through signs, encounters, and unexpected insights. This is a wonderful day for strengthening relationships, creativity, and talents.

Pisces

Lucky day: December 19

The New Moon activates a career leap. This is a day when Pisces may receive an offer they have awaited for years, or discover a path to professional advancement in 2026. Be ready to act — fate opens very strong opportunities.

