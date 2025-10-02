Horoscope for October 2, 2025 — love, intuition, and prophetic dreams

Horoscope for all zodiac signs. Collage: Novyny.LIVE

Thursday, October 2, the Moon grows in Aquarius, awakening the desire to act differently, experiment, and seek freedom and lightness. The 12th lunar day is a time of romance, love, and heightened intuition, when the heart points to the right choices and dreams may turn prophetic. Astrologers advise letting go of envy and regret to open the doors to harmony and inner freedom, paying more attention today to your loved ones and your own feelings.

The story was reported by Novyny.LIVE.

What to expect on Thursday, October 2

Aries (Mar 21 — Apr 20)

This day helps you open your heart to new feelings and harmony in relationships. Avoid rushing at work — listen to your intuition.

Taurus (Apr 21 — May 21)

You’ll feel the need for inner freedom and change. Spend more time with loved ones and avoid petty quarrels.

Gemini (May 22 — Jun 21)

Unexpected encounters with romantic undertones are possible. At work, avoid taking on difficult tasks — results may be unclear.

Cancer (Jun 22 — Jul 22)

Pay attention to your dreams or intuitive insights. Avoid excessive emotions — they could harm relationships.

Leo (Jul 23 — Aug 21)

A favorable day to show generosity and support others. Pleasant surprises await in your love life if you’re open-hearted.

Virgo (Aug 22 — Sep 23)

A chance to strengthen relationships through honest conversations. Avoid criticism and trust your partner more.

Libra (Sep 24 — Oct 23)

New opportunities for communication and cooperation may arise. In love, warm moments await if you keep balance.

Scorpio (Oct 24 — Nov 22)

The day brings renewal and emotional cleansing. Let go of old grudges and embrace new feelings.

Sagittarius (Nov 23 — Dec 21)

You’ll feel inspired and eager to act. A good day for romance and small trips.

Capricorn (Dec 22 — Jan 19)

Trust yourself and don’t be afraid to express emotions. There may be delays at work, but harmony in love.

Aquarius (Jan 20 — Feb 18)

The Moon in your sign encourages freedom and experimentation — let your feelings flow. Just avoid impulsive decisions.

Pisces (Feb 19 — Mar 20)

New perspectives in relationships and support from loved ones are likely. Your dreams may offer important guidance.

