July 10 Full Moon: Big dreams coming true for one astrological sign

Horoscope for one astrological sign. Collage: Novyny.LIVE

The Full Moon in Capricorn, which we will see on July 10, will be particularly powerful, bringing an unstoppable flow of energy. The Universe will literally push us to realise our plans. And it is at this time that one astrological sign will have the chance to fulfil what it has long dreamed of.

Find out which of the astrological signs will have their cherished dreams and desires come true on 10 July in the accurate astrological forecast from Novyny.LIVE.

Advertisement

The Full Moon will make the dreams of this astrological sign come true

Those born under the energetic and confident sign of Leo should expect their dreams to start coming true. This time, the stars have in store for you not just a pleasant surprise, but a real breakthrough — in an area where you had already begun to lose hope.

The astrological sign of Leo. Photo: freepik.com

According to astrologers, the Full Moon in Capricorn activates your area of work, recognition, and daily efforts. What you have been working hard on for the last few weeks or even months will finally pay off.

You may get a promotion, win a competition, complete an important project, or see the real fruits of your labor. Equally important, this Full Moon will help you finally believe that you are truly worthy.

As a reminder, we wrote about which of the astrological signs would be caught up in chaos from July 9 to 11, 2025.

We also shared which of the astrological signs would have incredible luck from July 7 to 13.