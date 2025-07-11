Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Four zodiac signs will get an unforgettable surprise this weekend

Four zodiac signs will get an unforgettable surprise this weekend

Publication time 11 July 2025 14:28
Four zodiac signs will get a special surprise on the weekend of July 12-13, 2025
Horoscope for the four signs of the zodiac.

The weekend is almost here, and astrologers predict it will be full of surprises, lightheartedness, and vivid emotions. They are also preparing real surprises for four zodiac signs. On July 12 and 13, these lucky individuals will experience events that could alter their mood or outlook on life and point them in the right direction.

Read the astrologers' forecast to find out which zodiac signs will have incredible surprises on Saturday and Sunday.

These zodiac signs are in for a treat this weekend, July 12 and 13

Taurus

The surprise that the stars have in store for Taurus will be symbolic rather than material. On July 12 and 13, they're in for a pleasant surprise: a meeting with someone who will inspire them or remind them of something important. You may receive favorable offers or unexpected help.

Zodiac sign Taurus.
Zodiac sign Taurus. Photo: freepik.com

Leo

Leos are in for an emotional roller coaster. This surprise may be related to your family or close friends. You will be pleasantly surprised by unexpected support, words, or actions. Astrologers emphasize that July 12-13 weekend is the perfect time to believe in people again and experience receiving attention for no reason.

Zodiac sign Leo.
Zodiac sign Leo. Photo: freepik.com

Scorpio

Scorpios will have the opportunity to be in the right place at the right time. Although you are not looking for adventure, it will find you. You may experience an unexpected turn in business, or receive a gift from fate in the form of a new idea or motivation. Don't be surprised if you devise a new plan on Monday — the weekend will alter your course.

Zodiac sign Scorpio.
Zodiac sign Scorpio. Photo: freepik.com

Aquarius

This weekend promises a pleasant transformation for Aquarius. It could come from an external source — like an unexpected invitation or a surprise from friends — or it might arise from within, such as a new realization or clarity on a long-standing question. Astrologers recommend embracing a lighter attitude, and the surprise you're waiting for may arrive sooner than you think.

Zodiac sign Aquarius.
Zodiac sign Aquarius. Photo: freepik.com

Nataliya Goncharenko - Editor
Author
Nataliya Goncharenko
