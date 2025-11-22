Which zodiac sign will see dreams come true on the weekend of November 22–23, 2025 — horoscope

Horoscope for one zodiac sign. Collage: Novyny.LIVE

The powerful energy of this weekend releases you from doubts and fears and offers a chance to start with a clean slate. After all, it begins right after the New Moon. At the same time, one zodiac sign will have the opportunity to bring long-held goals and desires to life. The favorable planetary alignment on November 22 and 23 grants the lucky one unprecedented inner determination and good fortune.

Novyny.LIVE explains which zodiac sign will see cherished dreams come true on the weekend of November 22–23.

The zodiac sign that will be the luckiest

This weekend, Cancers will have a real chance to turn their dreams into reality. Astrologers emphasize that the energy of these days tunes you to the right frequency, opens your inner resources, and helps you notice an opportunity where previously there were only doubts.

Cancer zodiac sign. Photo: freepik.com

This is a fortunate time to:

take a bold step in your professional sphere;

finally initiate a conversation that may change the future;

start a project that has long been waiting for its moment;

resolve a financial issue that once seemed difficult;

dare to embrace change.

The main secret of success this weekend lies in your ability to trust your feelings. They will be exceptionally heightened, so it is important not to ignore intuitive impulses. If you suddenly feel drawn to a new idea, person, or opportunity — this is exactly the moment when you must tell yourself "yes."

At the same time, astrologers stress: do not plan the weekend within rigid limits. Leave room for spontaneity, because unexpected events often carry truly special moments.

