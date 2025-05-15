These four zodiac signs will find true love in May 2025 — horoscope

Horoscope for four signs of the zodiac. Collage: Novyny.LIVE

The last month of spring will be especially generous with romantic events, but only for four zodiac signs. According to astrologers, these signs will be the luckiest in love — May could be the beginning of a new page in relationships for them.

Read on for our accurate astrological forecast to find out which zodiac signs are on the lucky list.

The four zodiac signs that will find true love in May 2025

Taurus

For Taurus, May is the month when hearts will be open to love. According to astrologers, someone who evokes warm feelings at first sight may appear in your life right now. This person may be a new acquaintance you meet while traveling or at an event you didn't initially plan to attend. The important thing is to accept spontaneous invitations and keep an open mind.

Leo

The stars promise Leos a romance that will light a fire in their hearts. If you've been lonely or disappointed, don't lose hope. By the end of May, expect a life-changing encounter. According to astrologers, your new love will be passionate yet reliable. Don't be surprised if this person turns out to be someone you know — take a closer look at your friends.

Scorpio

For Scorpios, May will be a time of emotional breakthrough. You will finally be able to let go of old grievances and open your heart to new feelings. Astrologers predict an unexpected meeting, but you will be attracted to each other from the first moment — it will be a strong, mutual love. Don't be afraid to take the first step.

Pisces

In May, the universe will shower you with romantic moments. You will experience a sincere and tender love that will make you believe in miracles. You may meet someone special in an unexpected place, such as an ordinary store or park. Astrologers advise trusting your intuition because it will reveal who your ideal soulmate is.

