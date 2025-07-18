Major success awaits these Chinese signs by July 2025

Horoscope for three Chinese zodiac signs. Photo: Collage Novyny.LIVE

Although most of July has passed, according to the Chinese horoscope, things are just building up for some zodiac signs. The last few weeks of July can be truly amazing, bringing successes in careers, finances, personal lives, and inner growth.

Read on to find out which zodiac signs will have a breakthrough by the end of July in Novyny.LIVE's forecast.

Chinese zodiac signs set for huge breakthrough by July

Dragon

By the end of July, those born under this sign will have made significant achievements in their professional field. Now is the perfect time to implement long-stalled projects. Promotions, new positions, and business expansions are possible. Astrologers advise that if you receive an interesting offer, you shouldn't turn it down, even if it seems risky.

Rat

July will be a breakthrough month for those born in the Year of the Rat, bringing personal growth and inner transformation. What was previously confusing or unpromising will begin to make sense. Reconciliation, a new romance, or an important conversation that changes your perspective is possible. Astrologers advise listening to your intuition, as it will guide you toward the right decision.

Rooster

July 2025 will be a period of dramatic financial breakthrough for those born in the Year of the Rooster. Expect unexpected profits, lucrative contracts, bonuses, and income from old acquaintances. If you have long dreamed of changing your source of income, now is the time to act. Astrologers emphasize that success will come to those who can balance cold calculation with inspiration.

