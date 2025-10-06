The October 7 full moon will test one zodiac sign the most | Horoscope

Horoscope for one sign. Collage Novyny.LIVE

The Full Moon in Aries on October 7 promises explosive energy. For some, it will be a time of quick decisions and bold steps. For others, it will be a time of facing challenges. One zodiac sign will experience a period of disharmony and anxiety.

Novyny.LIVE shares an astrological forecast of which zodiac sign should be careful during the October Full Moon and how to survive this emotional explosion without losses.

Zodiac sign that should be careful during the Full Moon

The Full Moon on October 7 will be a real challenge for Libra — a sign of peace, diplomacy, and harmony. However, life may test their resilience right now. This period will bring to the surface everything you've been trying to muffle or avoid.

Libra zodiac sign. Photo: freepik.com

A Full Moon in Aries can bring to light old grievances, unexpressed emotions, and unresolved issues. Therefore, there is a risk of having harsh conversations and getting into conflicts in both your personal and professional life. Where you could once find a compromise, misunderstandings may now arise.

Despite the strong temptation to defend yourself, astrologers advise not giving in to the energy of confrontation. Stop before you react. Between October 6 and 10, avoid making important decisions and don't react impulsively to criticism. Allow your emotions to subside. After October 10, the situation will become clearer.

