A new life begins for this astrological sign (Aug 5–8 horoscope)

Horoscope for one astrological sign. Collage: Novyny.LIVE

While most of the astrological signs are struggling with routine this week, one representative of the zodiac circle is starting a completely new chapter in life, with new inspiration and prospects. For him/her, the period from August 5 to 8 will be a point of reset.

Which of the astrological signs will receive a great chance from the Universe to start a new life right now? Find out in the horoscope for the week of August 5-8.

Who will start a new life this week — accurate astrological forecast

Aries — you are on the verge of major changes right now. The period from August 5 to 8 will be a time of awakening for you, when you finally remember who you are and what you really want.

The astrological sign of Aries. Photo: shutterstock.com

The week is ideal for decisive moves — changing jobs, new projects, moving, changing your relationship status, starting a business that you have not dared to do for a long time. The changes that will begin now will lay the foundation for many months ahead. Do not be surprised if "coincidences" begin to happen to you — fate is already there and gives you important clues.

Astrologers advise Aries to focus on themselves, to give themselves the right to new things. Even if others do not understand your choice, this is your path, and it is the right one. If you are drawn to something new, do not be afraid to take the first step. You are now in the phase when the Universe is literally pushing you in the right direction.

