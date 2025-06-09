5-minute kefir pancakes with onion — quick & tasty

2 eggs + kefir = perfect 5-minute breakfast
These onion pancakes are a lifesaver for those wanting to make a quick, hearty, and tasty breakfast. All you need is 2 eggs, a glass of kefir, and a bunch of green onions. The result is fluffy, fragrant, and delicious.
The recipe was published by Smachnenke.
You'll need:
- Eggs — 2 pcs;
- Kefir or natural yoghurt — 200 ml;
- Salt — ⅓ tsp;
- Sugar — 1 tsp;
- Flour — 230 g;
- Baking soda — ⅓ tsp (or baking powder — ½ tsp);
- Green onions — 1 bunch (about 180 g);
- Oil — for frying.
How to cook
Finely chop the green onions and put them in a large bowl. Add the eggs, room temperature kefir or yoghurt, salt, and sugar. Mix thoroughly to dissolve all the bulk ingredients.
Add baking soda or baking powder to the flour and mix. Add the dry mixture to the liquid mixture and knead the dough until it has a homogeneous, thick consistency. Add the chopped onion to the dough and mix gently. Let the mass stand for 10-15 minutes — that's what will make the pancakes especially fluffy.
After resting, do not stir the dough again. Heat a frying pan over moderate heat, grease with vegetable oil. Spoon the dough out, forming small pancakes. Fry on both sides until golden brown.
Put the ready-made onion pancakes on the paper towel to remove the excess fat. Serve hot — they are ideal with sour cream or sauce.
We invite you to get acquainted with our selection of simple and tasty breakfasts, which are ideal for starting your day with a hearty meal
Overnight oats — Lazy breakfast in a jar
Cottage cheesecake recipe — Perfect for breakfast
The easiest breakfast recipe — Cottage cheese muffins
Secret Recipe for Oatmeal Granola — Breakfast is ready in 3 min