5-minute kefir pancakes with onion — quick & tasty

These onion pancakes are a lifesaver for those wanting to make a quick, hearty, and tasty breakfast. All you need is 2 eggs, a glass of kefir, and a bunch of green onions. The result is fluffy, fragrant, and delicious.

The recipe was published by Smachnenke.

You'll need:

Eggs — 2 pcs;

Kefir or natural yoghurt — 200 ml;

Salt — ⅓ tsp;

Sugar — 1 tsp;

Flour — 230 g;

Baking soda — ⅓ tsp (or baking powder — ½ tsp);

Green onions — 1 bunch (about 180 g);

Oil — for frying.

How to cook

Finely chop the green onions and put them in a large bowl. Add the eggs, room temperature kefir or yoghurt, salt, and sugar. Mix thoroughly to dissolve all the bulk ingredients.

Cooking the dough. Photo: smachnenke.com.ua

Add baking soda or baking powder to the flour and mix. Add the dry mixture to the liquid mixture and knead the dough until it has a homogeneous, thick consistency. Add the chopped onion to the dough and mix gently. Let the mass stand for 10-15 minutes — that's what will make the pancakes especially fluffy.

After resting, do not stir the dough again. Heat a frying pan over moderate heat, grease with vegetable oil. Spoon the dough out, forming small pancakes. Fry on both sides until golden brown.

Dough with green onions. Photo: smachnenke.com.ua

Put the ready-made onion pancakes on the paper towel to remove the excess fat. Serve hot — they are ideal with sour cream or sauce.

