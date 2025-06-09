Video
2 eggs + kefir = perfect 5-minute breakfast

Publication time 9 June 2025 08:48
5-minute kefir pancakes with onion — quick & tasty
Pancakes for breakfast. Photo: smachnenke.com.ua

These onion pancakes are a lifesaver for those wanting to make a quick, hearty, and tasty breakfast. All you need is 2 eggs, a glass of kefir, and a bunch of green onions. The result is fluffy, fragrant, and delicious.

The recipe was published by Smachnenke.

You'll need:

  • Eggs — 2 pcs;
  • Kefir or natural yoghurt — 200 ml;
  • Salt — ⅓ tsp;
  • Sugar — 1 tsp;
  • Flour — 230 g;
  • Baking soda — ⅓ tsp (or baking powder — ½ tsp);
  • Green onions — 1 bunch (about 180 g);
  • Oil — for frying.

How to cook

Finely chop the green onions and put them in a large bowl. Add the eggs, room temperature kefir or yoghurt, salt, and sugar. Mix thoroughly to dissolve all the bulk ingredients.

pancake dough
Cooking the dough. Photo: smachnenke.com.ua

Add baking soda or baking powder to the flour and mix. Add the dry mixture to the liquid mixture and knead the dough until it has a homogeneous, thick consistency. Add the chopped onion to the dough and mix gently. Let the mass stand for 10-15 minutes — that's what will make the pancakes especially fluffy.

After resting, do not stir the dough again. Heat a frying pan over moderate heat, grease with vegetable oil. Spoon the dough out, forming small pancakes. Fry on both sides until golden brown.

pancakes with green onions for breakfast
Dough with green onions. Photo: smachnenke.com.ua

Put the ready-made onion pancakes on the paper towel to remove the excess fat. Serve hot — they are ideal with sour cream or sauce.

We invite you to get acquainted with our selection of simple and tasty breakfasts, which are ideal for starting your day with a hearty meal

Overnight oats — Lazy breakfast in a jar

Cottage cheesecake recipe — Perfect for breakfast

The easiest breakfast recipe — Cottage cheese muffins

Secret Recipe for Oatmeal Granola — Breakfast is ready in 3 min

eggs recipe pancakes breakfast ideas kefir
Olha Horokhova - editor
Author
Olha Horokhova
