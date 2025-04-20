Our social media:

Delicious chocolate roll “Snickers” — Recipe in 30 minutes

21 April 2025 21:38
Olha Horokhova - editor
Divinely delicious Snickers chocolate roll in 30 minutes
Chocolate roll. Photo: YouTube screenshot @AlinaFooDee
Olha Horokhova - editor

This roll is a real sweet temptation: airy sponge cake, flavorful caramel, crunchy peanuts and delicate cream turn into a dessert that is hard to resist. It's quick to prepare and tastes like something from a pastry shop.

The recipe was published on the YouTube channel Alina FooDee.

You need:

  • Sugar — 120 g;
  • Cream 33% — 100 ml;
  • Butter — 50 g;
  • Salt — a generous pinch;
  • or boiled condensed milk — 250-300 g (an alternative to homemade caramel)

For chocolate sponge cake:

  • Eggs — 4 pcs;
  • Salt — 1/4 tsp;
  • Sugar — 120 g;
  • Milk — 4 tbsp;
  • Flour — 100 g;
  • Cocoa — 25 g
  • Baking powder — 0.5 tsp (optional).

For the cream:

  • Cream cheese (Mascarpone or similar) — 150 g
  • Whipping cream 33% — 150 g;
  • Vanilla sugar — 10 g;
  • Powdered sugar — 1-2 tbsp (to taste).

Step-by-step guide:

Prepare the caramel: melt the sugar over medium heat until golden brown, carefully pour in the hot cream while stirring.

the glaze
Preparing the glaze. Photo: YouTube screenshot @AlinaFooDee

Add the butter and salt, mix and chill. If desired, substitute boiled condensed milk for the caramel.

Peanuts in glaze
Peanuts in glaze. Photo: YouTube screenshot @AlinaFooDee

Beat the eggs with salt and sugar until fluffy (at least 7 minutes with a mixer). Add milk, sifted flour, cocoa, and baking powder.

Preparing the dough
Preparing the dough. Photo: YouTube screenshot @AlinaFooDee

Add butter and salt, mix to homogeneity and chill. Gently mix with a spatula until smooth. Pour the dough onto the baking paper and bake in a preheated oven at 180°C for 10–12 minutes. Roll the hot cake with the parchment to form a roll and leave to cool down.

Sponge cake and filling
Sponge cake and filling. Photo: YouTube screenshot @AlinaFooDee

For the cream, beat the whipping cream with the powdered sugar and vanilla sugar until stiff peaks form. Add the cottage cheese and beat again until smooth.

Preparing a roll
Preparing a roll. Photo: YouTube screenshot @AlinaFooDee

Unfold the sponge cake, spread it with cream, and top with caramel and roasted peanuts. Roll up, wrap in cling film and leave in the refrigerator for 3–4 hours. Before serving, sprinkle with cocoa, drizzle with caramel or decorate as desired.

