Crispy cheese triangles in 10 minutes — an easy pan breakfast

Cottage cheese triangles. Photo: smachnenke.com.ua

These cottage cheese triangles are made without yeast or rolling — just mix the ingredients, shape the dough, and fry. The dish turns out appetizing, with a golden crust and stringy cheese inside. It's ideal when you want something tasty and filling made from simple ingredients.

The recipe was published by Smachnenke.

You'll need:

Cottage cheese — 150 g;

Hard or processed cheese — 100 g;

Egg — 1 pc.;

Salt, pepper — to taste;

Green onions — to taste;

Flour — 100 g.

How to cook

Grate hard or processed cheese using a coarse grater, greasing the grater with oil beforehand to prevent the cheese from sticking. Add cottage cheese, egg, salt, pepper, and finely chopped green onions to the cheese.

Cheese mass. Photo: smachnenke.com.ua

Add the flour and knead into a soft, sticky dough. Sprinkle flour on the work surface to make it easier to work with the dough.

Cooking breakfast. Photo: smachnenke.com.ua

Form a round cake from the dough to fit the size of the pan. Cut into triangles.

Ready-made dish. Photo: smachnenke.com.ua

Pour a little oil into a heated frying pan. Fry the triangles over medium heat on both sides until golden brown. Serve hot — the cheesecakes are fragrant, golden brown, and very tender inside.

