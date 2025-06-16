Іконка - підтримати ЗСУ Підтримати ЗСУ
Army News Politics Economy Sport Fashion Technology Exclusive Video
EurovisionFoodFashionTechnologyWar 2024MoviesHome and GardenExclusiveSportWar economyReal estateArmyWarNews of the dayTravelEconomyUkraineInvestmentsEconomy 2024PsychologyHoroscopesHealthcarePoliticsRecipes
Army
Economy
Exclusive
Fashion
Healthcare
Home and Garden
Horoscopes
Investments
Movies
News of the day
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main Recipes Easy cottage cheese triangles in just 10 minutes

Easy cottage cheese triangles in just 10 minutes

Ua en ru
Publication time 16 June 2025 08:30
Crispy cheese triangles in 10 minutes — an easy pan breakfast
Cottage cheese triangles. Photo: smachnenke.com.ua
Ключові моменти How to cook We invite you to get acquainted with our selection of simple and tasty breakfasts, which are ideal for starting your day with a hearty meal

These cottage cheese triangles are made without yeast or rolling — just mix the ingredients, shape the dough, and fry. The dish turns out appetizing, with a golden crust and stringy cheese inside. It's ideal when you want something tasty and filling made from simple ingredients.

The recipe was published by Smachnenke.

Advertisement

You'll need:

  • Cottage cheese — 150 g;
  • Hard or processed cheese — 100 g;
  • Egg — 1 pc.;
  • Salt, pepper — to taste;
  • Green onions — to taste;
  • Flour — 100 g.

How to cook

Grate hard or processed cheese using a coarse grater, greasing the grater with oil beforehand to prevent the cheese from sticking. Add cottage cheese, egg, salt, pepper, and finely chopped green onions to the cheese.

cheese breakfast
Cheese mass. Photo: smachnenke.com.ua

Add the flour and knead into a soft, sticky dough. Sprinkle flour on the work surface to make it easier to work with the dough.

cheese breakfast in 10 minutes
Cooking breakfast. Photo: smachnenke.com.ua

Form a round cake from the dough to fit the size of the pan. Cut into triangles.

A simple cheese breakfast in 10 minutes
Ready-made dish. Photo: smachnenke.com.ua

Pour a little oil into a heated frying pan. Fry the triangles over medium heat on both sides until golden brown. Serve hot — the cheesecakes are fragrant, golden brown, and very tender inside.

We invite you to get acquainted with our selection of simple and tasty breakfasts, which are ideal for starting your day with a hearty meal

Overnight oats — Lazy breakfast in a jar

Cottage cheesecake recipe — Perfect for breakfast

The easiest breakfast recipe — Cottage cheese muffins

Secret Recipe for Oatmeal Granola — Breakfast is ready in 3 min

recipe cottage cheese breakfast ideas pastry low-calorie recipe
Olha Horokhova - editor
Author
Olha Horokhova
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
1 /

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information