Salad "Spring Garden" — the vitamin godsend for the diet

1 May 2025 13:12
Olha Horokhova - editor
Salad Spring Garden — a green explosion of vitamins and taste
Salad "Spring Garden". Photo: smachnenke.com.ua
Olha Horokhova - editor

The salad "Spring Garden" is a fresh, juicy, and extremely healthy dish that combines a protein base with a bright bouquet of greens. Sorrel adds a pleasant sourness, and garlic adds a distinct aroma. It is a versatile salad that is perfect as a light dinner or an addition to main courses.

The recipe was published by Smachnenke.

You'll need:

  • Boiled meat — 400 g;
  • Cucumber — 1 pc;
  • Eggs — 3 pc;
  • Green onions, dill, parsley, sorrel — to taste;
  • Garlic — 2 cloves;
  • Sour cream — 2 tbsp;
  • Mayonnaise — 2 tbsp;
  • Salt and black pepper — to taste.

How to cook

Dice the boiled meat (pork or other meat of your choice) and place it in a deep bowl. Add diced fresh cucumber and boiled eggs.

delicious spring salad
Parsley and sorrel. Photo: smachnenke.com.ua

Finely chop the green onion, dill, parsley, and sorrel and add to the meat. Season with salt and pepper to taste, add the garlic passed through a press.

delicious vitamin spring salad
Ready-made salad. Photo: smachnenke.com.ua

Season with sour cream and mayonnaise, mix well. Serve chilled — the salad perfectly combines proteins, fresh herbs, and a slight sourness from sorrel.

