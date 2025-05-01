Salad Spring Garden — a green explosion of vitamins and taste

Salad "Spring Garden". Photo: smachnenke.com.ua

The salad "Spring Garden" is a fresh, juicy, and extremely healthy dish that combines a protein base with a bright bouquet of greens. Sorrel adds a pleasant sourness, and garlic adds a distinct aroma. It is a versatile salad that is perfect as a light dinner or an addition to main courses.

The recipe was published by Smachnenke.

You'll need:

Boiled meat — 400 g;

Cucumber — 1 pc;

Eggs — 3 pc;

Green onions, dill, parsley, sorrel — to taste;

Garlic — 2 cloves;

Sour cream — 2 tbsp;

Mayonnaise — 2 tbsp;

Salt and black pepper — to taste.

How to cook

Dice the boiled meat (pork or other meat of your choice) and place it in a deep bowl. Add diced fresh cucumber and boiled eggs.

Parsley and sorrel. Photo: smachnenke.com.ua

Finely chop the green onion, dill, parsley, and sorrel and add to the meat. Season with salt and pepper to taste, add the garlic passed through a press.

Ready-made salad. Photo: smachnenke.com.ua

Season with sour cream and mayonnaise, mix well. Serve chilled — the salad perfectly combines proteins, fresh herbs, and a slight sourness from sorrel.

