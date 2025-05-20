Olenka Salad without boiling for 10 minutes — the recipe that tastes better than Olivier

Olenka Salad. Photo: smachnenke.com.ua

This salad takes minutes to cook and tastes better than traditional Olivier. Tender, juicy, and flavorful, it is ideal for a quick snack or a festive table without any hassle.

The recipe was published by Smachnenke.

Advertisement

You'll need:

Lettuce leaves — 5 pcs;

Boiled or smoked sausage — 300 g;

Fresh cucumbers — 3 pcs;

Green onions — several stalks;

Dill — 1 tbsp chopped;

Garlic — 1 clove (optional);

Green canned peas — 1 jar (≈400 g);

Mayonnaise — 3 tbsp;

Mustard seeds — 1 tsp (optional);

Salt, black pepper — to taste.

How to cook

Tear the lettuce leaves with your hands and place them in a large bowl. Add the sausage and cucumbers, cut into strips.

Green peas. Photo: smachnenke.com.ua

Chop the green onions, dill, and (optional) a clove of garlic — add to the salad.

Cucumber and sausage. Photo: smachnenke.com.ua

Pour the peas without liquid, salt, and pepper to taste.

Ready-made salad. Photo: smachnenke.com.ua

Season with mayonnaise, and you can add mustard seeds. Mix thoroughly and serve immediately.

We offer you to familiarise yourself with our selection of simple and delicious salads

The Picnic Salad with simple ingredients and simple effort, which you can do in 5 minutes.

The salad, which is proof that herring under fur coat remains in the past.

And the salad which is a perfect combination of tender chicken liver, juicy fried meat, and egg pancakes. It's easy to cook, and the taste is captivating from the first spoonful!