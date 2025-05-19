Our social media:

Khreshchatyk Salad — long forgotten, but very tasty

Khreshchatyk Salad — long forgotten, but very tasty

Publication time 19 May 2025 12:05
Khreshchatyk Salad with carbonade, cheese, and corn — a hearty and simple recipe for every day
Khreshchatyk Salad. Photo: gospodynka.com.ua

This salad combines familiar flavors: tender carbonade, crispy vegetables, boiled eggs, and a little mayonnaise — just what you need for a hearty lunch or light dinner. It is easy to prepare and disappears from the table in no time.

The recipe was published by Gospodynka.

You'll need:

  • Cucumbers — 1-2 pcs;
  • Sweet pepper (red) — 1 pc;
  • Carbonade — 150 g;
  • Hard cheese — 120 g;
  • Boiled eggs — 3 pcs;
  • Green onions — ½ bunch;
  • Canned corn — 120 g;
  • Mayonnaise — to taste;
  • Salt, pepper — to taste.

How to cook

Cut the cucumbers, sweet pepper, and carbonade into thin strips.

Khreshchatyk Salad, long forgotten but very tasty
Corn and eggs. Photo: gospodynka.com.ua

Grate the cheese on a coarse grater, and chop the eggs. Chop the green onions and drain the corn. Combine all ingredients in a large bowl, season with mayonnaise, and add salt and pepper to taste.

Khreshchatyk Salad Recipe, long forgotten but very tasty
Ready-made salad. Photo: gospodynka.com.ua

Stir well. Serve immediately or let stand in the fridge for 15-20 minutes.

Olha Horokhova - editor
Author
Olha Horokhova
