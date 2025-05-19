Khreshchatyk Salad with carbonade, cheese, and corn — a hearty and simple recipe for every day

Khreshchatyk Salad — long forgotten, but very tasty
This salad combines familiar flavors: tender carbonade, crispy vegetables, boiled eggs, and a little mayonnaise — just what you need for a hearty lunch or light dinner. It is easy to prepare and disappears from the table in no time.
The recipe was published by Gospodynka.
You'll need:
- Cucumbers — 1-2 pcs;
- Sweet pepper (red) — 1 pc;
- Carbonade — 150 g;
- Hard cheese — 120 g;
- Boiled eggs — 3 pcs;
- Green onions — ½ bunch;
- Canned corn — 120 g;
- Mayonnaise — to taste;
- Salt, pepper — to taste.
How to cook
Cut the cucumbers, sweet pepper, and carbonade into thin strips.
Grate the cheese on a coarse grater, and chop the eggs. Chop the green onions and drain the corn. Combine all ingredients in a large bowl, season with mayonnaise, and add salt and pepper to taste.
Stir well. Serve immediately or let stand in the fridge for 15-20 minutes.
