Rich Bride salad — cheap products, but expensive taste

Rich Bride salad — cheap products, but expensive taste

25 April 2025 13:21
Olha Horokhova - editor
Rich Bride salad made from simple products with a festive taste
Rich Bride salad. Photo: gospodynka.com.ua
Olha Horokhova - editor

This symbolically named Rich Bride salad combines affordable ingredients with a refined taste. It is ideal for a festive table and does not require expensive products.

The recipe was published by Gospodynka.

You'll need:

  • Champignon mushrooms — 500 g;
  • Boiled potatoes — 4 pcs;
  • Boiled chicken fillet — 1 pc;
  • Boiled eggs — 4 pcs;
  • Chinese cabbage — to taste;
  • Hard cheese — 100 g;
  • Salt, pepper — to taste;
  • Mayonnaise — to taste.

For marinating onions:

  • Chopped onion — 1 pc;
  • Salt — 1 tsp;
  • Sugar — 2 tsp;
  • Vinegar 9% — 1 tbsp;
  • Water — 3 tbsp.

How to cook

Cut the onion into half rings, add salt, sugar, vinegar, and water. Leave to marinate for 10-15 minutes. Cut the champignons into slices, fry in vegetable oil until golden brown.

Rich Bride salad, cheap products, but expensive taste
Marinated onions. Photo: gospodynka.com.ua

Grate the boiled potatoes, put the first layer on a flat plate, season with salt and pepper, and brush with mayonnaise.

salad recipe, cheap products, but expensive taste
Potatoes and mushrooms. Photo: gospodynka.com.ua

Put the fried mushrooms, then the pickled onions, and a little mayonnaise again. Cut the boiled chicken fillet, put it in the next layer, season with salt and pepper, and brush with mayonnaise.

a simple salad recipe, cheap products, and expensive taste
Onions and chicken. Photo: gospodynka.com.ua

Grate the boiled eggs, put them in a layer, add salt and pepper, and brush with mayonnaise.

salad recipe with Chinese cabbage
Grated eggs. Photo: gospodynka.com.ua

Finely chop the Chinese cabbage, put it on top, and brush with mayonnaise.

a simple recipe for a salad with Chinese cabbage
Ready-made salad. Photo: gospodynka.com.ua

Finish the salad with grated hard cheese, and garnish with herbs if desired.

We offer you to familiarise yourself with our selection of simple and tasty salads

The Picnic Salad with simple ingredients and simple effort, which you can do in 5 minutes.

The salad, which is proof that herring under fur coat remains in the past.

And the salad which is a perfect combination of tender chicken liver, juicy fried meat, and egg pancakes. It's easy to cook, and the taste is captivating from the first spoonful!

recipes salad chicken appetizer Chinese cabbage
