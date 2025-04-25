Rich Bride salad made from simple products with a festive taste

Rich Bride salad. Photo: gospodynka.com.ua

This symbolically named Rich Bride salad combines affordable ingredients with a refined taste. It is ideal for a festive table and does not require expensive products.

The recipe was published by Gospodynka.

You'll need:

Champignon mushrooms — 500 g;

Boiled potatoes — 4 pcs;

Boiled chicken fillet — 1 pc;

Boiled eggs — 4 pcs;

Chinese cabbage — to taste;

Hard cheese — 100 g;

Salt, pepper — to taste;

Mayonnaise — to taste.

For marinating onions:

Chopped onion — 1 pc;

Salt — 1 tsp;

Sugar — 2 tsp;

Vinegar 9% — 1 tbsp;

Water — 3 tbsp.

How to cook

Cut the onion into half rings, add salt, sugar, vinegar, and water. Leave to marinate for 10-15 minutes. Cut the champignons into slices, fry in vegetable oil until golden brown.

Marinated onions. Photo: gospodynka.com.ua

Grate the boiled potatoes, put the first layer on a flat plate, season with salt and pepper, and brush with mayonnaise.

Potatoes and mushrooms. Photo: gospodynka.com.ua

Put the fried mushrooms, then the pickled onions, and a little mayonnaise again. Cut the boiled chicken fillet, put it in the next layer, season with salt and pepper, and brush with mayonnaise.

Onions and chicken. Photo: gospodynka.com.ua

Grate the boiled eggs, put them in a layer, add salt and pepper, and brush with mayonnaise.

Grated eggs. Photo: gospodynka.com.ua

Finely chop the Chinese cabbage, put it on top, and brush with mayonnaise.

Ready-made salad. Photo: gospodynka.com.ua

Finish the salad with grated hard cheese, and garnish with herbs if desired.

