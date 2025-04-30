Salad from spring greens with avocado and cheese in 5 minutes — recipe with photos

Not an ordinary 5-minute spring greens salad — surprising taste
This spring greens salad will be a pleasant discovery for those looking for a light, healthy, and yet unusual dish. The combination of crispy cabbage, fresh cucumber, creamy avocado, aromatic herbs, and salty cheese gives it a distinct, balanced taste and is ready in just 5 minutes. This salad is ideal for a summer lunch, dinner, or as a side dish to the main course.
The recipe was published by Smachnenke.
You'll need:
- Spring greens — 300 g;
- Fresh cucumber — 1 pc;
- Avocado — 1 pc;
- Feta, Adygea, or feta cheese — 100 g;
- Pumpkin or sunflower seeds — 1 tbsp;
- Herbs (dill, mint) — to taste;
- Olive oil — 1 tbsp;
- Lemon juice — 1 tbsp;
- Salt — to taste.
How to cook
Chop the cabbage and put it in a bowl. Cut the cucumber into strips, dice the avocado, and add to the cabbage.
Finely chop the mint and dill, and add to the salad. Cut the cheese into cubes and add it with the seeds.
Season with lemon juice, olive oil, add salt and mix.
We offer you to familiarise yourself with our selection of simple and tasty salads
The Picnic Salad with simple ingredients and simple effort, which you can do in 5 minutes.
The salad, which is proof that herring under fur coat remains in the past.
And the salad which is a perfect combination of tender chicken liver, juicy fried meat, and egg pancakes. It's easy to cook, and the taste is captivating from the first spoonful!
Read Novyny.LIVE!