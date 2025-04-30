Salad from spring greens with avocado and cheese in 5 minutes — recipe with photos

Our social media:

Not an ordinary 5-minute spring greens salad — surprising taste

30 April 2025 13:56
Olha Horokhova - editor
Salad with spring greens. Photo: smachnenke.com.ua
This spring greens salad will be a pleasant discovery for those looking for a light, healthy, and yet unusual dish. The combination of crispy cabbage, fresh cucumber, creamy avocado, aromatic herbs, and salty cheese gives it a distinct, balanced taste and is ready in just 5 minutes. This salad is ideal for a summer lunch, dinner, or as a side dish to the main course.

The recipe was published by Smachnenke.

You'll need:

  • Spring greens — 300 g;
  • Fresh cucumber — 1 pc;
  • Avocado — 1 pc;
  • Feta, Adygea, or feta cheese — 100 g;
  • Pumpkin or sunflower seeds — 1 tbsp;
  • Herbs (dill, mint) — to taste;
  • Olive oil — 1 tbsp;
  • Lemon juice — 1 tbsp;
  • Salt — to taste.

How to cook

Chop the cabbage and put it in a bowl. Cut the cucumber into strips, dice the avocado, and add to the cabbage.

salad from spring greens in 5 minutes that will surprise you with its taste
Cucumber and avocado. Photo: smachnenke.com.ua

Finely chop the mint and dill, and add to the salad. Cut the cheese into cubes and add it with the seeds.

salad from spring greens and cucumber in 5 minutes that will surprise you with its taste
Cheese and greens. Photo: smachnenke.com.ua

Season with lemon juice, olive oil, add salt and mix.

salad from spring greens and avocado in 5 minutes that will surprise you with its taste
Preparing the salad. Photo: smachnenke.com.ua

