Salad from spring greens with avocado and cheese in 5 minutes — recipe with photos

Salad with spring greens. Photo: smachnenke.com.ua

This spring greens salad will be a pleasant discovery for those looking for a light, healthy, and yet unusual dish. The combination of crispy cabbage, fresh cucumber, creamy avocado, aromatic herbs, and salty cheese gives it a distinct, balanced taste and is ready in just 5 minutes. This salad is ideal for a summer lunch, dinner, or as a side dish to the main course.

The recipe was published by Smachnenke.

You'll need:

Spring greens — 300 g;

Fresh cucumber — 1 pc;

Avocado — 1 pc;

Feta, Adygea, or feta cheese — 100 g;

Pumpkin or sunflower seeds — 1 tbsp;

Herbs (dill, mint) — to taste;

Olive oil — 1 tbsp;

Lemon juice — 1 tbsp;

Salt — to taste.

How to cook

Chop the cabbage and put it in a bowl. Cut the cucumber into strips, dice the avocado, and add to the cabbage.

Cucumber and avocado. Photo: smachnenke.com.ua

Finely chop the mint and dill, and add to the salad. Cut the cheese into cubes and add it with the seeds.

Cheese and greens. Photo: smachnenke.com.ua

Season with lemon juice, olive oil, add salt and mix.

Preparing the salad. Photo: smachnenke.com.ua

