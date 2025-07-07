Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Zucchini + potato = the easiest breakfast pancakes ever

Zucchini + potato = the easiest breakfast pancakes ever

Publication time 7 July 2025 08:51
Easy zucchini & potato pancakes for your perfect breakfast
Zucchini pancakes. Photo: gospodynka.com.ua

These zucchini and potato pancakes are a real lifesaver for a quick breakfast. All you need is one vegetable of each type, a little milk and flour, and in just 15 minutes, you'll have fragrant, golden pancakes on your table.

Gospodynka published the recipe.

You'll need:

  • Zucchini — 1 piece;
  • Potato — 1 piece;
  • Salt — to taste;
  • Eggs — 3 pcs.;
  • Milk — 1.5 cups;
  • Flour — 1 cup;
  • Baking powder — 1 tsp.;
  • Green onions — to taste;
  • Oil — a little for the dough and frying.

How to cook

Grate the courgette and potatoes. Add salt, mix, and leave for a few minutes, then gently squeeze out the juice.

zucchini and potato pancakes
Pancake batter. Photo: gospodynka.com.ua

In a deep bowl, beat the eggs with a pinch of salt, add milk, and mix. Add flour with baking powder, and knead into a smooth dough. Add grated vegetables, finely chopped green onions, and a little oil. Mix again.

recipe for zucchini pancakes for breakfast
Fried pancakes. Photo: gospodynka.com.ua

Heat the pan and grease it with oil. Fry the pancakes on both sides until golden brown. Serve with sour cream or sauce, if desired.

We invite you to get acquainted with our selection of simple and tasty breakfasts, which are ideal for starting your day with a hearty meal

Olha Horokhova - editor
Author
Olha Horokhova
