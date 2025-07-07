Easy zucchini & potato pancakes for your perfect breakfast

Zucchini pancakes. Photo: gospodynka.com.ua

These zucchini and potato pancakes are a real lifesaver for a quick breakfast. All you need is one vegetable of each type, a little milk and flour, and in just 15 minutes, you'll have fragrant, golden pancakes on your table.

Gospodynka published the recipe.

Advertisement

You'll need:

Zucchini — 1 piece;

Potato — 1 piece;

Salt — to taste;

Eggs — 3 pcs.;

Milk — 1.5 cups;

Flour — 1 cup;

Baking powder — 1 tsp.;

Green onions — to taste;

Oil — a little for the dough and frying.

How to cook

Grate the courgette and potatoes. Add salt, mix, and leave for a few minutes, then gently squeeze out the juice.

Pancake batter. Photo: gospodynka.com.ua

In a deep bowl, beat the eggs with a pinch of salt, add milk, and mix. Add flour with baking powder, and knead into a smooth dough. Add grated vegetables, finely chopped green onions, and a little oil. Mix again.

Fried pancakes. Photo: gospodynka.com.ua

Heat the pan and grease it with oil. Fry the pancakes on both sides until golden brown. Serve with sour cream or sauce, if desired.

We invite you to get acquainted with our selection of simple and tasty breakfasts, which are ideal for starting your day with a hearty meal

Overnight oats — Lazy breakfast in a jar

Cottage cheesecake recipe — Perfect for breakfast

The easiest breakfast recipe — Cottage cheese muffins

Secret Recipe for Oatmeal Granola — Breakfast is ready in 3 min