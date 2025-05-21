Our social media:

UA ru

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information
Main Recipes Lazy pies for breakfast in 10 minutes — 30 pies are made

Lazy pies for breakfast in 10 minutes — 30 pies are made

Ua en ru
Publication time 21 May 2025 08:25
Lazy pies with spinach and cheese in a pan — breakfast in 10 minutes
Lazy pies. Photo: gospodynka.com.ua

When time is short and you want a warm, homemade breakfast, these lazy pies will help you out. Soft, flavorful, with cheese and herbs, they are prepared in just 10 minutes without any extra effort. Ideal for a weekday morning or unexpected guests.

Gospodynka published the recipe.

Advertisement

You'll need:

  • Kefir — 200 ml;
  • Sour cream — 4 tbsp;
  • Egg — 1 pc;
  • Salt — 0.5 tsp;
  • Baking soda — 0.5 tsp;
  • Flour — 250 g;
  • Cottage cheese — 250 g;
  • Spinach — 40 g;
  • Green onions — 30 g;
  • Oil — for frying.

How to cook

Mix kefir, sour cream, egg, salt, and baking soda in a deep bowl. Add the flour and mix well until the dough is homogeneous.

recipe for cottage cheese lazy pies
Cooking the dough. Photo: gospodynka.com.ua

Add cottage cheese, chopped spinach, and chopped green onions to the dough. Mix again.

a simple recipe for cottage cheese lazy pies
Pies in a frying pan. Photo: gospodynka.com.ua

Heat the oil in a frying pan. Spoon out the dough to form small patties. Fry on both sides until golden brown.

recipe for cottage cheese lazy pies for breakfast
Ready-made pies. Photo: gospodynka.com.ua

Put the ready-made pies on paper towels to remove excess fat. Serve warm — they taste best straight from the pan.

We invite you to get acquainted with our selection of simple and tasty breakfasts, which are ideal for starting your day with a hearty meal

Overnight oats — Lazy breakfast in a jar

Cottage cheesecake recipe — Perfect for breakfast

The easiest breakfast recipe — Cottage cheese muffins

Secret Recipe for Oatmeal Granola — Breakfast is ready in 3 min

greens breakfast ideas pastry green onions pies breakfast recipe
Olha Horokhova - editor
Author
Olha Horokhova
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
1 /