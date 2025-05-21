Lazy pies with spinach and cheese in a pan — breakfast in 10 minutes

Lazy pies. Photo: gospodynka.com.ua

When time is short and you want a warm, homemade breakfast, these lazy pies will help you out. Soft, flavorful, with cheese and herbs, they are prepared in just 10 minutes without any extra effort. Ideal for a weekday morning or unexpected guests.

Gospodynka published the recipe.

You'll need:

Kefir — 200 ml;

Sour cream — 4 tbsp;

Egg — 1 pc;

Salt — 0.5 tsp;

Baking soda — 0.5 tsp;

Flour — 250 g;

Cottage cheese — 250 g;

Spinach — 40 g;

Green onions — 30 g;

Oil — for frying.

How to cook

Mix kefir, sour cream, egg, salt, and baking soda in a deep bowl. Add the flour and mix well until the dough is homogeneous.

Cooking the dough. Photo: gospodynka.com.ua

Add cottage cheese, chopped spinach, and chopped green onions to the dough. Mix again.

Pies in a frying pan. Photo: gospodynka.com.ua

Heat the oil in a frying pan. Spoon out the dough to form small patties. Fry on both sides until golden brown.

Ready-made pies. Photo: gospodynka.com.ua

Put the ready-made pies on paper towels to remove excess fat. Serve warm — they taste best straight from the pan.

