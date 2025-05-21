Lazy pies with spinach and cheese in a pan — breakfast in 10 minutes

Lazy pies for breakfast in 10 minutes — 30 pies are made
When time is short and you want a warm, homemade breakfast, these lazy pies will help you out. Soft, flavorful, with cheese and herbs, they are prepared in just 10 minutes without any extra effort. Ideal for a weekday morning or unexpected guests.
Gospodynka published the recipe.
You'll need:
- Kefir — 200 ml;
- Sour cream — 4 tbsp;
- Egg — 1 pc;
- Salt — 0.5 tsp;
- Baking soda — 0.5 tsp;
- Flour — 250 g;
- Cottage cheese — 250 g;
- Spinach — 40 g;
- Green onions — 30 g;
- Oil — for frying.
How to cook
Mix kefir, sour cream, egg, salt, and baking soda in a deep bowl. Add the flour and mix well until the dough is homogeneous.
Add cottage cheese, chopped spinach, and chopped green onions to the dough. Mix again.
Heat the oil in a frying pan. Spoon out the dough to form small patties. Fry on both sides until golden brown.
Put the ready-made pies on paper towels to remove excess fat. Serve warm — they taste best straight from the pan.
