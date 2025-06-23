Іконка - підтримати ЗСУ Support the ZSU
Khachapuri with 2 ingredients — perfect for breakfast

Khachapuri with 2 ingredients — perfect for breakfast

Publication time 23 June 2025 14:53
10-minute khachapuri in a pan — an easy breakfast idea
Khachapuri for breakfast. Photo: smachnenke.com.ua
Key words How to cook

This simple khachapuri recipe does not require an oven or complicated dough — just a glass of milk, a glass of flour, an egg, and cheese. Preparing in a frying pan takes just a few minutes and is ideal for a hearty breakfast or snack.

The recipe was published by Smachnenke.

You'll need:

  • Egg — 1 pc.;
  • Flour — 1 cup;
  • Milk — 1 cup;
  • Suluguni cheese — 300 g;
  • Butter — 30 g.

How to cook

Beat the egg in a deep bowl, add milk, and mix well. Sift the flour and gradually add it to the liquid mixture, stirring until smooth and lump-free. Grate the suluguni cheese on a fine grater, add it to the dough, and mix again.

quick recipe for khachapuri
Ready-made khachapuri. Photo: smachnenke.com.ua

Grease the pan with butter. Pour some of the dough and fry the khachapuri on both sides until golden brown. Serve hot with sour cream or your favorite sauce.

Overnight oats — Lazy breakfast in a jar

Cottage cheesecake recipe — Perfect for breakfast

The easiest breakfast recipe — Cottage cheese muffins

Secret Recipe for Oatmeal Granola — Breakfast is ready in 3 min

Olha Horokhova - editor
Author
Olha Horokhova
