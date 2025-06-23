10-minute khachapuri in a pan — an easy breakfast idea

Khachapuri for breakfast. Photo: smachnenke.com.ua

This simple khachapuri recipe does not require an oven or complicated dough — just a glass of milk, a glass of flour, an egg, and cheese. Preparing in a frying pan takes just a few minutes and is ideal for a hearty breakfast or snack.

The recipe was published by Smachnenke.

You'll need:

Egg — 1 pc.;

Flour — 1 cup;

Milk — 1 cup;

Suluguni cheese — 300 g;

Butter — 30 g.

How to cook

Beat the egg in a deep bowl, add milk, and mix well. Sift the flour and gradually add it to the liquid mixture, stirring until smooth and lump-free. Grate the suluguni cheese on a fine grater, add it to the dough, and mix again.

Ready-made khachapuri. Photo: smachnenke.com.ua

Grease the pan with butter. Pour some of the dough and fry the khachapuri on both sides until golden brown. Serve hot with sour cream or your favorite sauce.

