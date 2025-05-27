Italian hot pineapple and cheese sandwiches for breakfast — recipe in 10 minutes

Italian hot breakfast sandwiches in 10 minutes
Crispy bread, juicy pineapples, melted cheese, and spicy garlic — these Italian hot sandwiches will not leave you indifferent. They are ideal for a quick breakfast or snack that takes just 10 minutes to cook.
The recipe was published by Gospodynka.
You'll need:
- Canned pineapples — 150 g;
- Hard cheese — 150 g;
- Garlic — 3-5 cloves;
- Mayonnaise — 1 tbsp;
- Salt, pepper — to taste;
- Bread — slices;
- Ketchup — to taste.
How to cook
Cut the pineapples into small cubes. Grate the cheese on a coarse grater.
Chop the garlic or squeeze it through a press, mix with salt, pepper, and mayonnaise. Add pineapples and cheese to the filling and mix thoroughly.
Spread the bread slices with ketchup. Top with the filling. Place the sandwiches on a greased baking sheet. Bake in a preheated oven at 190 °C for about 10 minutes, until golden brown.
