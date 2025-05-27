Our social media:

Italian hot breakfast sandwiches in 10 minutes

Publication time 27 May 2025 08:51
Italian hot pineapple and cheese sandwiches for breakfast — recipe in 10 minutes
Italian hot sandwiches. Photo: gospodynka.com.ua

Crispy bread, juicy pineapples, melted cheese, and spicy garlic — these Italian hot sandwiches will not leave you indifferent. They are ideal for a quick breakfast or snack that takes just 10 minutes to cook.

The recipe was published by Gospodynka.

You'll need:

  • Canned pineapples — 150 g;
  • Hard cheese — 150 g;
  • Garlic — 3-5 cloves;
  • Mayonnaise — 1 tbsp;
  • Salt, pepper — to taste;
  • Bread — slices;
  • Ketchup — to taste.

How to cook

Cut the pineapples into small cubes. Grate the cheese on a coarse grater.

recipe for hot pineapple sandwiches
Grated cheese. Photo: gospodynka.com.ua

Chop the garlic or squeeze it through a press, mix with salt, pepper, and mayonnaise. Add pineapples and cheese to the filling and mix thoroughly.

recipe for hot sandwiches with pineapple and cheese
Cooking sandwiches. Photo: gospodynka.com.ua

Spread the bread slices with ketchup. Top with the filling. Place the sandwiches on a greased baking sheet. Bake in a preheated oven at 190 °C for about 10 minutes, until golden brown.

Olha Horokhova - editor
Author
Olha Horokhova
