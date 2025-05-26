Lazy khachapuri in 5 minutes from ordinary products — delicious, simple, and very fast

"Lazy" khachapuri. Photo: smachnenke.com.ua

These lazy khachapuri are a real find for breakfast: no kneading, minimal ingredients, and maximum cheese pleasure. The ideal recipe when you want something tasty and quick.

Smachnenke published the recipe.

You'll need:

Hard cheese — 300 g;

Milk — 200 ml;

Eggs — 2 pcs;

Flour — 200 g;

Baking powder — 1 tsp;

Salt — 1 tsp;

Oil — for frying.

How to cook

Combine the milk, salt, and eggs in a deep bowl and beat with a whisk until smooth.

Sift the flour and baking powder into a separate bowl, then add to the liquid ingredients and mix. Grate the cheese on a coarse grater, add to the dough, and mix well.

Heat a small amount of oil in a frying pan. Put the dough in the pan and spread it evenly over the bottom. Fry khachapuri on both sides for 7-8 minutes under a lid over low heat until golden brown.

Fried khachapuri. Photo: smachnenke.com.ua

Serve the ready-made khachapuri warm — with yoghurt, herbs, or your favorite sauce.

