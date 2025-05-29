Georgian Salad with walnuts and herbs — the refreshing summer snack with bright sauce

"Georgian Salad". Photo: gospodynka.com.ua

This Georgian Salad is a real explosion of freshness and flavor, ideal for the summer heat or a light dinner. Juicy vegetables, plenty of aromatic herbs, spicy sauce with walnuts and spices — all this creates the impression of a restaurant dish that can be easily prepared at home in minutes. It is ideal for those who appreciate naturalness, lightness, and rich flavor.

Gospodynka published the recipe.

You'll need:

Tomatoes — 4 pcs;

Cucumbers — 4 pcs;

Sweet bell pepper — 1 pc;

Red onion — 1 pc;

Basil — 30 g;

Cilantro — 50 g;

Green onion — 30 g;

Hot pepper — 1 pc (optional);

Oil — 20-30 ml;

Salt — to taste.

For the sauce:

Walnuts — 70-100 g;

Wine or apple cider vinegar — 2 tbsp;

Water — a little;

Garlic — 2 cloves;

Hops suneli — 1 tsp.

For serving:

Cherry tomatoes — optional;

Basil — a few sprigs.

How to cook

Cut tomatoes in half, cucumbers and sweet pepper into cubes, and red onion into half rings. Finely chop the basil, cilantro, green onions, and hot pepper, if using.

Cooking the Salad. Photo: gospodynka.com.ua

For the sauce, put walnuts in a blender bowl, add vinegar, a little water, garlic, and hops suneli. Blend until smooth. Add the sauce to the vegetables, season with salt and oil, and mix well.

Ready-made Salad. Photo: gospodynka.com.ua

Garnish the Salad with cherry tomato halves and basil sprigs before serving.

