Delicious spring greens salads — ideal recipes for everyday and barbecue

These two spring greens salads are a real find for the spring menu. One is refreshing and crunchy, the other is spicy with a hint of garlic and coriander. They are quick to prepare, tasty both with meat and on their own, and become even tastier after infusion.

The recipe was published on the Alina FooDee YouTube channel.

Salad No. 1 — refreshing and crispy

Vegetable salad. Photo: YouTube screenshot @AlinaFooDee

You'll need:

Spring greens — 400 g

Carrot — 1 pc;

Fresh cucumber — 1 pc;

Dill — a small bunch;

Lemon juice or apple cider vinegar — 1 tbsp;

Vegetable oil — 2 tbsp;

Salt — 0.5 tsp;

Sugar — 1 tsp.

How to cook

Thinly chop the cabbage, lightly mash it with your hands, and salt it.

Add grated carrots, chopped cucumber, and finely chopped dill.

Season with lemon juice, oil, and sugar, stir, and let stand for 10-15 minutes.

Salad No. 2 — spicy and fragrant

Fragrant salad. Photo: YouTube screenshot @AlinaFooDee

You'll need:

Spring greens — 600 g;

Carrot — 1 pc;

Onion — 1 pc;

Garlic — 1-2 cloves;

Vegetable oil — 3 tbsp;

Ground coriander — 1 tsp;

Salt — 1 tsp without a slide;

Sugar — almost a full tbsp;

Lemon juice or apple cider vinegar — 2 tbsp.

How to cook

Chop the cabbage, grate the carrots, and chop the garlic. Cut the onion into half rings and fry lightly in oil with coriander.

Add to the vegetables, add salt, sugar, and lemon juice. Mix well and leave to stand for at least 15 minutes.

