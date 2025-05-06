Our social media:

Two win-win recipes for spring greens salads

6 May 2025 22:35
Olha Horokhova - editor
Delicious spring greens salads — ideal recipes for everyday and barbecue
Spring greens. Photo: YouTube screenshot @AlinaFooDee
Olha Horokhova - editor

These two spring greens salads are a real find for the spring menu. One is refreshing and crunchy, the other is spicy with a hint of garlic and coriander. They are quick to prepare, tasty both with meat and on their own, and become even tastier after infusion.

The recipe was published on the Alina FooDee YouTube channel.

Salad No. 1 — refreshing and crispy

the recipe for the spring greens salad
Vegetable salad. Photo: YouTube screenshot @AlinaFooDee

You'll need:

  • Spring greens — 400 g
  • Carrot — 1 pc;
  • Fresh cucumber — 1 pc;
  • Dill — a small bunch;
  • Lemon juice or apple cider vinegar — 1 tbsp;
  • Vegetable oil — 2 tbsp;
  • Salt — 0.5 tsp;
  • Sugar — 1 tsp.

How to cook

Thinly chop the cabbage, lightly mash it with your hands, and salt it.

Add grated carrots, chopped cucumber, and finely chopped dill.

Season with lemon juice, oil, and sugar, stir, and let stand for 10-15 minutes.

Salad No. 2 — spicy and fragrant

a delicious recipe for spring greens salad
Fragrant salad. Photo: YouTube screenshot @AlinaFooDee

You'll need:

  • Spring greens — 600 g;
  • Carrot — 1 pc;
  • Onion — 1 pc;
  • Garlic — 1-2 cloves;
  • Vegetable oil — 3 tbsp;
  • Ground coriander — 1 tsp;
  • Salt — 1 tsp without a slide;
  • Sugar — almost a full tbsp;
  • Lemon juice or apple cider vinegar — 2 tbsp.

How to cook

Chop the cabbage, grate the carrots, and chop the garlic. Cut the onion into half rings and fry lightly in oil with coriander.

Add to the vegetables, add salt, sugar, and lemon juice. Mix well and leave to stand for at least 15 minutes.

We offer you to familiarise yourself with our selection of simple and delicious salads

The Picnic Salad with simple ingredients and simple effort, which you can do in 5 minutes.

The salad, which is proof that herring under fur coat remains in the past.

And the salad which is a perfect combination of tender chicken liver, juicy fried meat, and egg pancakes. It's easy to cook, and the taste is captivating from the first spoonful!

carrots salad recipes barbecue spring greens
Text

12:02 Російський опозиціонер Каспаров впевнений, що США та РФ ведуть таємні переговори

9 November 2023
Text

10:00 H&M повернувся — у яких ТРЦ відкрились магазини, які враження покупців та ціни на одяг

6 February 2024
Text

15:00 Український тиждень у Вашингтоні — підсумки від Новини.LIVE

Text

17:00 Барабаш назвав кількість цивільних, які продовжують залишатися в Авдіївці

27 February 2024
Text

21:43 Експерт пояснив наміри Кремля воювати з НАТО через слова Макрона

