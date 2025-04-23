Our social media:

Puff pastry buns with sausages — the recipe for breakfast

23 April 2025 09:08
Olha Horokhova - editor
Puff pastry buns with sausages and cheese — the quick recipe for breakfast or a snack
Boiled sausages. Photo: smachnenke.com.ua
Olha Horokhova - editor

If you have some puff pastry and a few sausages in the fridge, you already have everything you need for a delicious homemade bun. These fluffy, aromatic buns with a crispy crust are ready in minutes and fly away while still warm. Try them once and you will come back to the recipe again and again.

The recipe was published by Smachnenke.

You will need:

  • sausages — 2 pcs (approximately 100 g);
  • hard cheese — 80 g
  • puff pastry — 250 g;
  • butter or oil — 20 g;
  • egg — 1 pc.

How to cook

Thaw the puff pastry at room temperature. Flour the table, roll out the puff pastry in one direction to double its size, stretching it slightly with your hands if necessary.

puff pastry buns with sausages, the recipe for breakfast
Sausages and cheese. Photo: smachnenke.com.ua

Brush the dough with melted butter or margarine. Grate the sausages and cheese on a coarse grater. Spread the filling evenly over the entire surface of the dough.

recipe for breakfast buns with sausages from puff pastry
Buns with sausages and cheese. Photo: smachnenke.com.ua

Gently roll the layer into a tight roll, and pinch the edge. Cut the roll into 6 equal parts and flatten each part slightly with the palm of your hand.

recipe for puff pastry rolls with sausages
Ready-made breakfast. Photo: smachnenke.com.ua

Put the buns on a baking sheet covered with parchment. Brush the top with a beaten egg. Bake in a preheated 180°C oven for about 20 minutes, or until golden brown. If necessary, leave for a few more minutes.

sandwich recipes breakfast ideas pastry sausages
