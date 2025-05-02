Our social media:

Must-see — top movies for future parents

2 May 2025 22:25
Olha Veres - editor
Olha Veres
editor
Movies for future parents — everyone should watch them
A husband and wife walk with their newborn child. Photo: Freepik
Olha Veres - editor
Olha Veres
editor

Having a baby is a huge responsibility and a real test for a couple. It is worth preparing carefully for the arrival of a little happiness in the family. Cinema can help you with this — there are movies that all future parents should watch.

Novyny.LIVE tells you more about it.

The best movies for future parents

Revolutionary Road

This movie is about the couple who loved each other but lost their feelings due to routine and everyday life. The movie shows how relationships can change after the birth of children. You will definitely have something to think about and talk about with your partner.

Life Itself

This movie, on the contrary, shows how a child can bond with complete strangers. Love in the movie is born out of responsibility. The light and bright comedy is ideal for future parents.

Intolerable Cruelty

It is a kind of satire on arranged marriages. If you decide to enter into a relationship out of fear of loneliness or a sense of duty, this movie will show you where it leads.

Scenes from a Marriage

This TV show is unvarnished, painful, and intimate. It shows how even close people can stop hearing each other. The connection can be easily lost if you don't speak honestly.

Instant Family

This movie about foster children is light and honest. This movie is about chaos, fatigue, the fear of being a bad parent, and true love. It's a kind of instruction on how to adapt to a new life.

These movies show parenting from different angles. Some of them resemble a cold shower, while others teach us that children can be a saving ray of light.

As a reminder, we wrote about movies that couples should watch to save or improve their relationship.

We also told you about the best movies for couples. After watching them, relationships can improve or deteriorate forever.

children movie psychology pregnancy parents
The front situation and ballistics creation — Zelensky's address

Must-see — top movies for future parents

Zelensky held a meeting on the Ukrainian F-16 fleet development

Details of Zelensky's conversation with the Danish Prime Minister

Only 7 days to get your Gmail back — a new hacker attack details

Most popular smartphone manufacturer is named, and it isn't Apple

Three reasons why the iPhone 17 Air will be a hit in 2025

US to keep Russia sanctions, Trump warns Iran’s partners

Julie Davis appointed new US Chargé d’Affaires to Ukraine

Waltz steps down as Trump’s national security adviser

