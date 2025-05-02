Movies for future parents — everyone should watch them

A husband and wife walk with their newborn child. Photo: Freepik

Having a baby is a huge responsibility and a real test for a couple. It is worth preparing carefully for the arrival of a little happiness in the family. Cinema can help you with this — there are movies that all future parents should watch.

Novyny.LIVE

The best movies for future parents

Revolutionary Road

This movie is about the couple who loved each other but lost their feelings due to routine and everyday life. The movie shows how relationships can change after the birth of children. You will definitely have something to think about and talk about with your partner.

Life Itself

This movie, on the contrary, shows how a child can bond with complete strangers. Love in the movie is born out of responsibility. The light and bright comedy is ideal for future parents.

Intolerable Cruelty

It is a kind of satire on arranged marriages. If you decide to enter into a relationship out of fear of loneliness or a sense of duty, this movie will show you where it leads.

Scenes from a Marriage

This TV show is unvarnished, painful, and intimate. It shows how even close people can stop hearing each other. The connection can be easily lost if you don't speak honestly.

Instant Family

This movie about foster children is light and honest. This movie is about chaos, fatigue, the fear of being a bad parent, and true love. It's a kind of instruction on how to adapt to a new life.

These movies show parenting from different angles. Some of them resemble a cold shower, while others teach us that children can be a saving ray of light.

