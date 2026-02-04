The symbol of the 2026 Winter Olympics. Photo: Reuters

Russia began interfering with the Olympics in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo. According to Italian media, the host cities were subjected to cyberattacks.

The La Repubblica portal reported on these attacks.

Advertisement

Russia is attacking Italy ahead of the 2026 Winter Olympics

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani announced that cyberattacks had been thwarted before the start of the Olympics.

He said that the special services had successfully neutralized attacks on Italian diplomatic institutions and on the websites of hotels in Cortina d'Ampezzo, where some Olympic events will take place.

Mr. Tajani stated that the attacks originated in Russia but did not result in significant consequences or disrupt the operations of diplomatic institutions or facilities involved in organizing the Olympics.

The pro-Russian hacktivist group NoName057(16) claimed responsibility for the cyberattacks.

The 2026 Winter Olympics will take place from February 6 to 22 in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy.

Read more:

Trump's diplomacy lays the groundwork for the next war in Ukraine

Why Epstein desperately sought a meeting with Putin