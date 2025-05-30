Companion plants that help carrots grow sweeter, healthier, and in greater abundance — list

A gardener harvests a large crop of carrots. Photo: depositphotos.com

Carrots are a garden favorite, but growing sweet, juicy ones takes more than just care — it’s also about choosing the right companion plants. The right neighbors can triple your harvest and enhance flavor.

Read on to find out which plants to grow next to carrots.

What to plant next to carrots

The right neighbors are key to a successful harvest. Here is a list of plants that have the best effect on carrots:

1. Onions — the best ally in pest control

Onions and carrots are ideal neighbors in the garden. These two crops protect each other from their respective pests: carrots repel onion flies and onions repel carrot flies. Planting them side by side or in the aisles reduces the need for chemical protection and provides the plants with natural support.

Onions grow next to carrots. Photo: istockphoto.com

2. Peas and beans enrich the soil naturally

Legumes, such as peas and beans, enrich the soil with nitrogen, which is essential for the growth of root crops. When planted near carrots, they improve the soil's structure and fertility. Consequently, the carrots receive more nutrients, grow larger, and taste better.

3. Garlic acts as a natural barrier against carrot flies

Garlic has a strong flavor that many insect pests dislike. It is especially feared by the carrot fly, which can seriously damage your crop. Plant garlic near your carrot plants or between rows to protect them without using unnecessary chemicals.

4. Sage is a fragrant defender of the garden

Sage decorates the garden and actively protects carrots from pests, particularly leaf beetles and aphids. Its essential oils repel insects and improve the microclimate in the garden. It works well in combination with onions.

5. Tomatoes — an unexpected but effective neighbor

Although tomatoes are rarely planted next to root vegetables, they interact well with carrots. They create a shadow that retains moisture in the soil and inhibits weed growth. Additionally, phytoncides released by tomato leaves can reduce pest activity.

Carrots grow next to radishes. Photo by Stock.adobe.com

6. Radishes are good early-season protectors

They grow quickly and can protect carrots even before pests appear. Plant them next to each other in the spring. While the carrots are just starting to grow, the radishes will already be working as a shield against insects. Additionally, radishes ripen quickly, so they won't interfere with the main crop.

