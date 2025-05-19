Why you can't plant mint in the garden — why is it dangerous? Tips for summer residents

A man holding a mint in the hands. Photo: Pinterest

Many summer residents grow mint in their garden, but experts do not recommend it. Find out why it's better to plant this aromatic plant in a separate bed and how it can harm other crops growing around it.

The Spruce tells about it.

If you want to plant mint in your garden or are already growing it there, you should think twice about whether to do so. The fact is that experienced gardeners categorically do not recommend planting this aromatic plant on your plot next to other crops.

Find out exactly what reasons you should abandon the idea of planting mint in your garden or continue to grow it on your plot.

Field mint plants in the garden. Photo: Pixabay

Why is it better not to grow mint in the garden?

Rapid growth on the site

One of the reasons why mint is best grown in a separate bed is that it can grow very quickly. If you plant mint next to other plants, you won't be able to get rid of it as easily. The fact is that it is very invasive and can take root strongly.

"Competition" for nutrients, light, and water

Mint can easily displace other plants that grow with it in the same area. The fact is that this plant can take away nutrients, moisture, and even light from others. As a result, your crops will be left without what ensures their good growth and development.

Therefore, before planting mint in your garden, think carefully about whether you want to grow the best plants on your territory. However, experts recommend growing mint in another area, as far away from other plants as possible.

