How to rent an apartment with a pet

A woman with a dog. Photo: Freepik

Finding an apartment to rent is not easy, and it becomes an even greater challenge with a pet. Most ads still contain warnings like "no pets", and negotiating with a landlord can be more difficult than finding an affordable apartment in the city center. However, the situation is changing. More and more people can't imagine life without a pet, and the market is starting to take this into account.

Before you start looking, it's important to change your focus. Don't waste time on ads that ban animals; pay attention to those that allow them or don't mention them at all, say Mayak experts. In the latter case, you should immediately clarify the details. The most convenient way to do so is via messenger, by attaching a photo or video of your pet. This reduces the distance between the parties, and can change the owner's attitude.

Advertisement

How to convince a landlord

The biggest mistake is trying to sneak your pet in. It's better to give all the information honestly and openly: the animal's age, breed, behavior, and health status. It won't hurt to mention sterilization, training, veterinary records, and hygiene habits.

Providing demonstrative photos or videos, recommendations from previous landlords, and a willingness to sign a formal liability agreement are also strong arguments. An additional security deposit also increases your chances because it provides the owner with a financial guarantee that the property will be safe.

What should be included in the contract?

To avoid disputes, it is important to document everything:

The right to live with the animal. Clearly indicate the type, breed, and number.

Specify liability for damage. Record that the tenant will compensate for any damages.

Care and hygiene are also included. The tenant agrees to maintain cleanliness and prevent noise and odors.

Prohibit breeding. Clearly state that the apartment is not intended for breeding animals.

The tenant is responsible for being a good neighbor. The building should remain comfortable for all residents.

Grounds for termination of the contract include violation of these conditions. Violation of the conditions for keeping an animal is grounds for eviction.

These conditions should be set out in an annex to the lease agreement.

How to avoid conflicts with neighbors

Living with a pet is not only about the owner's comfort; it is also about respecting the other residents of the building. To avoid complaints, invest time in your pet's training and socialization. If you have a dog, it is mandatory to take it on regular walks, train it to obey basic commands, and comply with walking rules (such as using a leash and muzzle when necessary and cleaning up after the animal).

The cat should be sterilized, provided with a scratching post, and never left unattended on the balcony. Noise, odor, and property damage are the main causes of conflict. These issues should be addressed before complaints arise.

What else should you do before moving in?

Before moving in, draw up an acceptance certificate for the apartment that records the condition of the furniture, appliances, and walls. Taking detailed photos will help you avoid accusations of pre-existing damage. This protects both the tenant and the landlord.

As a reminder, we covered dog breeds that don't necessarily need large yards and spaces, and can adapt well to small spaces like apartments. The most important thing is to provide your pet with proper care and meet certain conditions so that it feels comfortable and happy.

If you’re planning a renovation or simply want to update your space, knowing what to avoid is just as important as knowing what to include, so we shared the renovation mistakes to avoid in 2025 modern interiors.