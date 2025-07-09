How much does it cost to buy property in Lithuania in 2025: prices, procedure, taxes

The port city of Klaipeda. Photo: Mantas Volungevicius

An increasing number of people are considering Lithuania a safe option for relocation or investment. Its transparent real estate market, stable economy, and convenient infrastructure have made the country attractive to foreign buyers.

According to Delo.ua, the Lithuanian real estate market has shown restrained but steady growth in recent years. In 2025, the average price per square meter was EUR 2,680 in Vilnius (+4.3% per year) and EUR 1,846 in Kaunas (+5.6%). Meanwhile, Klaipeda showed stability at EUR 1,752, and smaller cities such as Šiauliai (EUR 1,172) and Panevėžys (EUR 1,149) exhibited the highest growth dynamics, surpassing 6%.

Advertisement

New buildings in the capital cost an average of EUR 3,318 per square meter, and demand for them is growing. This is due not only to the quality of the properties, but also to investment interest: housing in Vilnius is increasingly being purchased for rental purposes rather than for personal use.

Where and what kind of housing do foreigners buy?

Most foreigners choose the secondary market due to moderate price growth (2-3% per year) and a wider range of options. New buildings attract younger buyers and those who want to save money on repairs.

Changes in the market in 2025:

Vilnius: new buildings went up in price from EUR 3,111 to EUR 3,318 per square meter;

Kaunas: prices increased by 11.7%: from 2,447 to EUR 2,734 per square meter;

Klaipeda: on the contrary, there was a decrease of 8%.

Demand also reveals an interesting trend: the number of transactions in the capital increased by 20%, while the number of new buildings increased by 40%. Meanwhile, both Lithuanians and foreigners are actively applying for mortgages. In February 2025 alone, EUR 240 million in loans were issued, which is twice as much as a year earlier.

How the purchase procedure works?

The process of buying a home in Lithuania is simple and straightforward. The rules are the same for citizens and foreigners. The process includes the following steps:

Providing a passport and documents confirming income. A preliminary agreement with a deposit (1-3% of the price). The main notarized purchase and sale agreement. Registration in the State Register within 30 days. Final closing of the transaction and transfer of ownership.

Foreigners can purchase apartments in Lithuania without restrictions. However, non-residents may face certain restrictions when purchasing land plots in the border area.

What is the cost of housing, and what does it include?

In addition to the cost of housing, the buyer should consider the associated costs:

legal services: EUR 800-2,000;

realtor's commission: 3-5% of the cost + VAT;

translation of documents: EUR 200-600;

registration of the transaction: EUR 50-100.

Monthly housing maintenance costs (utilities, maintenance) for a 50-square-meter apartment are EUR 100-150. If you sell the property in the first 10 years, the state will withhold 15% of the profit tax.

Will a foreigner be granted a loan?

It is possible to get a mortgage in Lithuania, but subject to several conditions:

official income or residence permit in Lithuania;

down payment — from 20-30%;

documents confirming solvency.

Foreigners are offered loans for up to 20 years with interest rates of 4.5-6% per annum (depending on EURIBOR and the bank). SEB, Swedbank and Luminor are the most willing to work with foreigners.

Tips for foreign buyers

Choosing a city: Vilnius is suitable for investment, Kaunas for a comfortable life, and Šiauliai for saving money. Checking documents: hire a lawyer to analyze the history of the property. Mortgage: compare offers from several banks. Future price increases: choose areas with infrastructure projects (for example, near Rail Baltica).

Read also:

A guide to purchasing real estate in Italy for non-nationals

How much do apartments cost in Portugal this summer?

Flat prices tripled in this European country