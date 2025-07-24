The best sofa trends of 2025 — comfort meets style

A woman on a couch. Photo: Freepik

The fashion of sofas changes slowly because the most important factors are durability and a timeless style. However, interior designers in 2025 will offer fresh ideas to help you update your living room.

Ideal Home has collected the most current trends that will make your space modern and cozy. From large corner models to sophisticated textures, this is what the experts recommend.

Large XL sofas for comfort

Compact sofas are making way for spacious XL models. These sofas are ideal for family movie nights and intimate gatherings with friends. A large, cinema-style corner sofa fills the space and becomes the heart of the living room.

"People are spending more time in their living rooms than ever before, which appears to be impacting the central role our sofas play and in turn the size of furniture we’re plumping for," says Gisela Lancaster, head of buying at Sofology.

Big sofa. Photo: Future PLC

Designers recommend choosing sofas that fill a significant part of the room while maintaining a harmonious look thanks to their well-thought-out design.

Brown sofa for warmth

Earthy shades remain on trend, with brown being one of the favorites for 2025. Deep shades of mocha or chocolate can add warmth and coziness to a living room. Brown sofas can easily be combined with other colors, ranging from neutral beiges to bright accents like green or terracotta.

A brown sofa. Photo: Barker and Stonehouse

This stylish and practical sofa is less likely to stain, making it an ideal choice for families with children or pets.

Curved sofas for elegance

Curved furniture has been trending for several years, but in 2025 it will reach a new level of popularity. Sofas with smooth, sculptural shapes add softness and sophistication to the interior.

"Sofas with statement sculptural silhouettes will be a big trend for 2025 – curved sofas, fluted sofas and "croissant sofas" will all prove popular due to their ability to add instant interest and character to a living room," says Lena Gierasinska, head of product and displays at Barker and Stonehouse.

A curved sofa. Photo: Future PLC

These sofas help avoid sharp lines that can make an interior feel too harsh. They create an atmosphere of lightness.

Recliner sofas for harmony

Recliner sofas became an unexpected trend in 2025. While recliners were once considered bulky, modern models are stylish and complement the sofa perfectly. Manufacturers offer sets that perfectly match in color and texture, creating a cohesive living room design.

Recliner sofa. Photo: Sofology

Such sets allow you to zone the space and add functionality, because the armchair can be placed separately for reading or relaxing.

Modular sofas for flexibility

Those who value personalization choose modular sofas. They allow you to adapt the furniture to your family's needs by changing the configuration as needed.

"In 2025, we’re expecting to see a real emphasis on customisation amongst sofa buyers while investing in the perfect sofa for their family’s needs, rather than a 'one size fits all' approach," says Patricia Gibbons, head of design at Sofa.com.

A modular sofa. Photo: Future PLC

Such sofas are ideal for non-standard rooms or for those who like to periodically update the interior without significant costs.

Luxurious textures for sophistication

The fabric you choose for your sofa is as important as its shape or color. In 2025, luxurious textures like bouclé, teddy, and chenille will be popular. These materials look expensive and elegant and create a feeling of softness and comfort.

A sofa made of trendy fabric. Photo: Future PLC

For example, boucle adds textural interest, and chenille is soft to the touch and durable. Such sofas will stand out in any interior, regardless of style — from minimalism to boho.

