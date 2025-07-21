Usyk's wife wows in total black outfit with Hermès Kelly bag — fans can't stop talking

Kateryna and Oleksandr Usyk. Photo: instagram.com/usyk_kate1505

While Oleksandr Usyk triumphed in his rematch at Wembley, his wife Kateryna shone in her own way — not with her fists, but with her style. Her total black look became a real hit on the Internet: restrained, elegant, and very prestigious.

Kateryna shared her elegant look on Instagram.

The stylish look from Kateryna Usyk

In the photo from Stories, Kateryna poses in the fitted jacket with clean lines, a voluminous skirt made of textured fabric, and classic black high-heeled pumps. But the most luxurious accent in this look is the bag.

In her hands is a Hermès Kelly, a cult model that is currently at the peak of popularity. This accessory has long been synonymous with status, and its elegant design has stood the test of time.

Kateryna Usyk in a fashionable look. Photo: instagram.com/usyk_kate1505

Interestingly, the bag is not only spectacular but also surprisingly versatile: it can be worn not only with evening dresses or business suits but also with regular jeans, a white shirt, or even an oversized coat — it looks appropriate and expensive everywhere.

On eBay, this model costs over $29,000, which only confirms its cult status in the fashion world. The Hermès Kelly bag is not just a trend, it is an investment in style, which Kateryna demonstrates with particular charm.

Hermès Kelly bag. Photo: eBay

Kateryna's makeup was light, emphasizing the natural glow of her skin. Her hair was neatly gathered into a low, sleek ponytail. Her jewelry was minimalistic: a simple cross, a wedding ring, and a watch.

Thus, Kateryna Usyk proved once again that being the wife of an absolute champion is not just about support. It's about confidence, sophistication, and style that speaks for itself.

