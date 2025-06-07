5 unexpected fashion trends of Summer 2025 — what styles and fabrics will be in fashion

A woman wearing beautiful clothes. Photo: Freepik

Summer is a time for bright colors, light textures, and comfortable styles. There are several fashion trends this season that you should keep in mind when choosing an outfit — these looks will be extremely popular.

Unexpected Summer 2025 fashion trends

Knitted items

Knitted items will be a hot trend this summer. They are practical, lightweight, and ideal for summer days. Natural fabrics will make it easier to endure the heat.

В'язана майка. Фото з Instagram

See through fabrics

Translucent fabrics will be popular in the summer of 2025. Fashionistas like them because of their elegant simplicity and lightness. Dresses and long-sleeved garments made of this fabric will be ideal for the warm season.

Mesh Top Long Sleeve. Photo from Instagram

Fringe and ruffles

Ruffles and fringes made a comeback a few seasons ago and remain popular this summer. Tops, dresses, blouses, and skirts with these accents look elegant and delicate. They are also very practical and versatile.

Blouse with ruffles. Photo from Instagram

Statement bags

Another trend this season is accent bags. They can liven up any outfit. Choose from bright colors or unusual prints — whatever you like best.

A blue bag. Photo from Instagram

Polka dot print

This print will be the most popular in the summer of 2025. Polka dots have returned to peak popularity — outfits with polka dots look minimalist yet interesting.

Polka dot dress. Photo from Instagram

This summer, unusual combinations and bright accents will be at the height of fashion. If you like to stand out, now is the time to experiment and create your own unique, stylish outfit.

