How to style a white tank top: 5 effortless outfits for summer

Sometimes we buy basic items and don't wear them. They lie in the closet because they seem "too simple". But in fact, they are the ones who save us when we need to get dressed quickly and look stylish at the same time.

A white T-shirt is just such a basic item. At first glance, an ordinary item. But if you beat it correctly, it will become the very key to the looks for any occasion.

Looks that are easy to assemble around a white t-shirt

White T-shirt and classic pants



This option is suitable for both the office and a meeting. Add hoop earrings or a clearly shaped bag for a "business summer" look.

White T-shirt and linen shorts



An ideal option for a hot day. Comfort, lightness, and minimalism that has a thoughtful look. You can add a headscarf or a straw hat.

White T-shirt and high-rise jeans



A classic for every day. Tuck in your pants, add a backpack or shoulder bag, and you'll get a stylish urban look without any effort.

White tank top and silk or satin skirt

Contrasting textures always work. The soft sheen of the fabric and the simplicity of cotton are feminine, light, and fashionable. Ideal for an evening out or a date.

White T-shirt and shirt or jacket on top



It is a slightly more complicated look, but super relevant. You can take off the jacket if necessary — it is again the same basic convenience.

This look is suitable for any weather, and most importantly, you will always look stylish in it.

