The white tank top is the summer essential of 2025

Publication time 18 July 2025 15:37
How to style a white tank top: 5 effortless outfits for summer
Girl in a top. Photo: Freepik

Sometimes we buy basic items and don't wear them. They lie in the closet because they seem "too simple". But in fact, they are the ones who save us when we need to get dressed quickly and look stylish at the same time.

Novyny.LIVE will tell you more about this basic item.

A white T-shirt is just such a basic item. At first glance, an ordinary item. But if you beat it correctly, it will become the very key to the looks for any occasion.

Looks that are easy to assemble around a white t-shirt

White T-shirt and classic pants

This option is suitable for both the office and a meeting. Add hoop earrings or a clearly shaped bag for a "business summer" look.

White T-shirt with classic pants is on trend
Stylish look. Photo from Instagram

White T-shirt and linen shorts

An ideal option for a hot day. Comfort, lightness, and minimalism that has a thoughtful look. You can add a headscarf or a straw hat.

The ideal look for a hot day
White T-shirt and linen shorts. Photo from Instagram

White T-shirt and high-rise jeans

A classic for every day. Tuck in your pants, add a backpack or shoulder bag, and you'll get a stylish urban look without any effort.

Jeans are worn in the summer too
White T-shirt with jeans. Photo from Instagram

White tank top and silk or satin skirt

Contrasting textures always work. The soft sheen of the fabric and the simplicity of cotton are feminine, light, and fashionable. Ideal for an evening out or a date.

In the summer, you can't do without a skirt either
T-shirt and skirt. Photo from Instagram

White T-shirt and shirt or jacket on top

It is a slightly more complicated look, but super relevant. You can take off the jacket if necessary — it is again the same basic convenience. 

A light and very relevant look for the summer
White T-shirt and shirt. Photo from Instagram

This look is suitable for any weather, and most importantly, you will always look stylish in it.

As a reminder, we wrote about what interesting looks fashionistas have come up with with a jacket this summer.

Max Talov - Editor
Author
Max Talov
