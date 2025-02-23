What to wear in 2025 to stand out from the crowd

Stylish girl. Photo: Freepik

Fashion is not just about clothes, it is a way of expressing yourself. Some trends help make an image elegant, while others add zest, make it bolder and more interesting. In 2025, there are several stylish techniques that are worth adopting if you want to stand out from the crowd.

The stylist less_is_best_fashion shared them on her Instagram.

Trendy details for 2025

Wearing things backwards

Yes, it sounds strange, but this is exactly how one of the brightest trends of this year works. T-shirts, shirts, dresses, and even sweaters are now worn backwards. Why? Because it makes the look more unexpected and playful. For example, a dress worn backwards can create the effect of a deep neckline on the back or an interesting asymmetry. The main thing is to experiment and not be afraid to look unusual!

Wearing things backwards. Photo from Instagram

Skirt over trousers

If it seems that trousers and a skirt in one look is something absurd, then the fashion of 2025 is ready to change this stereotype. The combination of classic trousers and a skirt creates a layered effect and adds an atypical structure to the outfit. Choose contrasting materials to make the look even more interesting. This is a solution for those who are not afraid to break fashion rules!

Skirt with trousers. Photo from Instagram

Multilayered bows

To look stylish and modern, all you need to do is play with layering. It’s important not to just layer a few things on top of each other, but to create a balance between textures and lengths. For example, a lightweight sheer blouse over a thick sweater or a long cardigan paired with a short jacket.

Multilayered looks. Photo from Instagram

Contrasting combinations

Opposites attract — and this is not only about relationships but also about fashion. The combination of coarse and delicate fabrics, bright and pastel colors, sporty and classic styles creates the effect of surprise. For example, a leather jacket with a light satin dress or sneakers with a classic coat. Such contrasts make the look dynamic and stylish.

Contrasting combinations. Photo from Instagram

Boudoir style in everyday life

Such things used to stay at home, but now they are boldly going out into the streets. Strapless combination dresses resembling nightgowns have become a real hit. They can be worn both in romantic looks with heels and a jacket and in more daring combinations with a leather jacket and chunky boots. The main thing is to choose the right accessories to make the look look harmonious.

Bold looks. Photo from Instagram

In 2025, the main rule of fashion is that there are no rules. Don’t be afraid to experiment, combine incongruous things, and look for your own style. Fashion is a game, and the winners are those who boldly express their individuality.

