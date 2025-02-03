How to improve your hair condition — rituals that really help

Girl with well-groomed hair. Photo: Freepik

Everyone dreams of well-groomed, healthy hair that looks vibrant and radiant. The good news is that you can do it at home. You just need to know a few secrets and take care of yourself.

A trichologist shared some relevant information on this subject.

How do I take proper care of my hair?

Check your health

True beauty starts from within. If your hair has become weak, brittle, or is falling out, it might be a sign that your body is lacking essential vitamins. It's best not to guess, but to see a doctor every six months to rule out possible health problems.

A hair dryer is not an enemy if you use it correctly

After washing your hair, it is advisable to blow-dry it, but wisely. Here are the main rules:

Choose warm air instead of hot air to keep your hair from drying out;

Hold the hair dryer at a distance of 15-20 cm from the head;

Use the air flow from top to bottom to keep your hair smooth and shiny.

By the way, you don't need to buy an expensive professional hair dryer. The most important thing is that it has several temperature settings.

Comb is not just an accessory

A cheap plastic brush can damage your hair, causing it to break. Choose a comb that suits your hair type:

For thick and curly hair — a wooden comb with wide teeth;

For fine hair — a soft brush with natural bristles;

For detangling — special brushes that don’t pull out hairs.

Don't forget about thermal protection

Even if you don't use a straightener or curling iron, you need thermal protection. It creates a barrier between your hair and the hot air of a hair dryer or the scorching sun. Choose a spray or cream — whatever you prefer.

Braid your hair before going to bed

Sleeping with your hair down is not a good idea. It gets tangled and broken during the night, and in the morning you'll find a "nest" on your head. Wearing your hair in a braid or low ponytail will help keep your strands healthy.

Personalized care is the key to beauty

Not all expensive products are right for you. hoose shampoos, masks, and conditioners according to your hair type. If you're unsure, consult a specialist who can recommend care tailored to your needs.

Hair care is not about expensive products, it is about good habits. Take care of it every day and in a few weeks it will be healthier, stronger and more attractive.

