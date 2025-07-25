Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Publication time 26 July 2025 16:37
Baguette bag trend 2025: how to style fashion’s most versatile accessory
Baguette bag. Photo: still from video

When it comes to timeless bags that never go out of style, the baguette bag is definitely one of them. The same bag that Carrie Bradshaw effortlessly carried in the '90s, paired with shiny tops and miniskirts, is back in fashion. It seems that it is not going to give up its position anytime soon.

Novyny.LIVE will explain why.

Its elongated, slightly curved shape fits perfectly in your hand or hugs your body gently when you carry it under your arm. Whether it's classic black leather or a version with a shiny, textured print, a baguette bag always looks stylish.

Baguette bag
Baguette bag. Photo from Instagram

Why this bag is so special?

It's not just beautiful; it's practical, too. It can hold all your essentials without weighing down your outfit. Most importantly, it goes with almost everything.

Baguette bag
Baguette bag. Photo from Instagram

Perfect pairings for 2025:

  • With a knit set, oversized sweater, or wide-leg pants. The result is soft, comfortable, yet full of character.
  • With a slip dress. Evening minimalism in a "less is more" style looks even more refined when paired with a simple, structured bag.
  • With a coat or tailored suit. If your style leans toward structured blazers or long trench coats, a baguette bag will only enhance that sophistication.
  • With classic jeans and a T-shirt. Here, the contrast works — the outfit is simple, while the bag adds that unmistakable touch of Scandinavian chic.
Baguette bag
Baguette bag. Photo from Instagram

In short, the baguette bag is not just a trend; it's a staple. If you're looking for a bag that will last more than one season, won't get lost in your closet, and will always be on trend, this is it. It's versatile and elegant with a retro yet futuristic vibe.

Max Talov - Editor
Author
Max Talov
