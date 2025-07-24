What to wear in fall 2025: top fashion trends for a bold new season

Stylish looking woman. Photo: Freepik

A new season is the perfect time to update your style. While some trends have carried over from previous years, designers have also introduced a few unexpected twists. This fall, comfort, and individuality are once again the order of the day.

Novyny.LIVE will tell you which items will be popular this fall.

Advertisement

Key Fall 2025 trends

Suits

It seemed not long ago that classic suits were a relic of the past, but that's not the case. This fall, pay attention to solid-color suits in bright hues like rich blue, green, and burgundy. Loose jackets and floor-length pants are also in fashion. For a creative touch, try a three-piece suit and replace the blouse with a vest. Take a closer look at cropped jackets, too; they add character to your look.

Suit. Photo from Instagram

Voluminous sweater

It's hard to imagine the cold season without it. It's soft, warm, and comfortable. Furthermore, it also looks stylish with almost anything. This year, interesting prints are in fashion, such as hearts for casual outings and hounds tooth or classic checks for the office.

Sweater. Photo from Instagram

If your soul craves rebellion, choose sweaters with grunge elements, such as frayed edges, dropped loops, and a carefree look. These styles are currently in vogue.

Skirt with a cut

These details have long been a hallmark of modern fashion. They add dynamism, sexuality, and mood to outfits. The shows featured dresses with asymmetrical cuts, skirts with high slits, and pants with cutouts on the sides or front. None of these styles are just for the evening. Many pieces can easily be integrated into your everyday wardrobe.

Skirt. Photo from Instagram

Long coat

There will be no middle ground. This fall, it's all about the extremes: mini or maxi. Skirts, coats, and pants are either super short or as long as possible.

Long coat. Photo from Instagram

Mini coats look great with classic jeans or a mini dress. However, maxi coats in palazzo or Marlene styles are better — they have a high waist and are definitely floor-length.

Read also:

Fall-Winter 2025 accessory trends from Paris

Top 5 seductive perfumes for a Femme Fatale look

5 signs of wealthy women's style you can copy today