Not all popular perfumes are worth it — strong perfume to avoid

en
Publication time 27 July 2025 11:14
This overpowering perfume is best avoided — it can ruin even the best outfit
Spraying perfume. Photo: Freepik

Unexpectedly, Chanel's Coco Mademoiselle perfume is not a fragrance that everyone likes. This strong scent is considered a classic, but it can actually suffocate you.

Novyny.LIVE tells you more about it.

What does Coco Mademoiselle Parfum Chanel smell like?

It is an oriental floral perfume for women. It opens with notes of bergamot, orange, and grapefruit. The middle notes are rose, lychee, and jasmine. The fragrance is finished off with notes of patchouli, vanilla, musk, and vetiver.

 Coco Mademoiselle Parfum Chanel. Photo from Instagram

This perfume has become a cult favorite, but not everyone likes it because of its strong scent. Its thick, sweet scent is reminiscent of your grandmother's perfume. It can be especially difficult to tolerate indoors, such as in an office.

Coco Mademoiselle Parfum by Chanel is a classic that has gone out of fashion. Nowadays, people prefer lighter, more pleasant fragrances. After all, such powdered perfumes are not just annoying; they can even cause headaches and malaise.

 Coco Mademoiselle Parfum Chanel. Photo from Instagram

Nevertheless, if you love Chanel's Coco Mademoiselle perfume, don't get upset just yet. Wear it when you're going for a walk or out on the town. This way, even a strong scent will quickly dissipate and won't bother anyone.

fashion perfumes perfume beauty fragrance style
Max Talov - Editor
Author
Max Talov
