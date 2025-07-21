Bold one-leg jeans are the hottest trend of Summer 2025

Woman wearing jeans. Photo: Freepik

This summer, jeans became trendy again, but only the most daring would wear them. This model surprised everyone with its boldness, style, and unexpected design.

Novyny.LIVE will tell you more about the trend.

Advertisement

Summer's most daring jeans

An unexpected summer trend is one-leg jeans. They are striking in their boldness because, on the one hand, they resemble shorts, and, on the other, they resemble jeans. This design technique will be an ideal option for summer.

Look with one leg jeans. Photo from Instagram

One-leg jeans have become a real online trend. Fashionistas are creating a variety of looks with them and having great success with their experiments. You can particularly pair these pants with a top and boots, which have also become a summer hit.

Stylish one leg jeans. Photo from Instagram

The length of the cropped leg can vary. Both knee-length and ultra-short styles are popular. These jeans look best when paired with tops or shirts.

One-leg jeans will definitely turn heads. Try styling them in different ways, from classic looks with a twist to bold, statement-making looks.

Read also:

Avant-garde jeans make a bold comeback this season

Victoria Beckham brings back sparkly flared jeans

Fashionable skinny jeans 2025 — Kate Middleton's style