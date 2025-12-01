Eau de Parfum and Eau de Toilette explained: key differences and uses

Eau de Parfum. Photo: freepik

In the world of fragrance, two classic "genres" have always reigned supreme: eau de parfum (EDP) and eau de toilette (EDT). At first glance, the difference seems almost trivial — both smell divine and set the mood. But in reality, they perform in entirely different ways: in longevity, in how the notes unfold on the skin, and even in price.

Learn what sets eau de parfum apart from eau de toilette and how to choose the best option for day or night use, according to Novyny.LIVE.

And remember, a scent is only one part of your look. Often it's the details — a delicate chain, a pair of earrings, a slim bracelet — that make an outfit feel complete. Fragrance works the same way: it shouldn't exist on its own, but rather complement your style, your mood, and the moment you're stepping into.

Eau de Parfum explained

Eau de parfum is all about richness. It contains more aromatic oils than any other type of perfumes, averaging 15-20%, though some brands go up to 30-40%. Therefore, eau de parfum last longer — typically eight hours or more.

A few things you should know:

If you want the scent to last all day, opt for eau de parfum.

It is often chosen for special occasions, such as an evening meeting, a romantic event, or a gala dinner. In such situations, you want a scent that complements your image.

Apply eau de parfum to your pulse points: your wrists, neck, and the area behind your ears. Body heat helps the fragrance reveal itself naturally and fully.

The price is also logical: the more concentrate, the more expensive the product and the smaller the volume in the bottle. But such water is also consumed more slowly.

Perfume bottle. Photo: Freepik

Eau de Toilette explained

Eau de toilette is light. With 5-15% fragrance oils, it smells softer and more delicate. It's an ideal option for everyday use when you don't want to overwhelm the space around you.

What makes it different:

On average, the fragrance lasts 2–4 hours. But it can last a little longer on clothes, depending on the fabric. Eau de Toilette is a good option for work, school, and walks. It works as delicately as possible. It can be applied everywhere: on the skin, hair, clothes. It is absolutely normal to freshen up during the day.

Eau de Toilette is the case when you want a light, fluid scent that does not oblige and does not attract too much attention.

A bottle of citrus perfume. Photo: Freepik

What to choose: eau de parfum or eau de toilette

There is no right or wrong option — it all depends on the situation.

For special occasions, eau de parfum is the best choice. It sounds deeper and longer, so it perfectly emphasizes the evening look.

Eau de toilette is for everyday use. It is lighter, fresh, unobtrusive: exactly what you need for the office, traveling or just active days.

You should also consider the season. During the warmer months, it is better to choose something citrusy, green, or aquatic — these aromas are refreshing. In the fall and winter, warm scents like woody, spicy, and oriental scents are great. They create a feeling of coziness and layering.

